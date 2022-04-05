3CLogic Announces Strategic Collaboration with ServiceNow Technology Workflows Business Unit

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3CLogic, today announced the expansion of its technology partnership with ServiceNow® to include Technology Workflows. Building on its success with Customer Workflows, the collaboration will focus on complementing ServiceNow’s existing and future platform releases for ITSM with voice-enabled features and capabilities designed to deliver sophisticated experiences across both self-service and live agent interactions.

A ServiceNow Premier Technology Partner, 3CLogic has seen strong demand for its voice and SMS capabilities from ServiceNow customers seeking to complement their use of ServiceNow’s digital channels (ie: knowledge portal, email, chat, etc.). With active deployments across five continents, the integration is leveraged by major U.S. and international brands such as Wellstar Health System, Morgan & Morgan, and Nissan. Most recently 3CLogic and ServiceNow were together selected as runner-up in Constellation Research’s annual 2021 Enterprise Awards for “Best Enterprise Software Partnership”.

While the adoption of digital channels (ie; chatbots, etc.) by enterprises continues to increase, voice remains a key part of the customer service value chain. Per a recent study1, 73% of companies admit that digital interactions frequently, if not always, end up escalating to the traditional phone channel, while 43%2 of customers often feel “forced” to use self-service before reaching a live representative. Overall, more than 60%3 of customers will choose to shop or support a business more if the customer experiences are consistently easy and convenient or warm and friendly.

“We are excited to further our partnership with 3CLogic and enable voice experiences within our Technology Workflows,” said Matt Schvimmer, SVP of Product and Service Management at ServiceNow. “Supporting employees and customers via phone remains a critical need for organizations and these voice capabilities are powerful tools that will improve this overall experience for any interactions with IT.”

As part of the joint initiative, 3CLogic will enhance its existing voice and contact center offerings, which today include integrated CTI, embedded IVR Call Flows, call transcription & AI-powered analytics, and integrated reporting to leverage additional components and workflows of the ServiceNow Platform®. Together, the combined offering will enable IT teams and service desks to create, deploy, and monitor intelligent and personalized customer experiences with the intent of resolving issues faster in both self-service and live agent instances regardless of the channel a customer might select.

3CLogic will be a sponsor and speaker at the upcoming ServiceNow Knowledge 22 conference in May.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

