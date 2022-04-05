Oceus Awarded Cellular Network DoD Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oceus is pleased to announce they have been awarded an $84M Mobile Cellular Network 10-year IDIQ contract. The contract provides design, engineering, installation and sustainment support for a cellular communication system.

Under the contract, Oceus will build test systems for cellular applications. The contract is designed to maintain a state-of-the-art capability, including services to sustain and operate along with the ability to add new features as requirements dictate.

Jeff Harman, President and CEO of Oceus, stated: “We have had a long relationship with DOD providing world class capabilities and are very humbled to continue to support their mission objectives.” Steve McCutchen, SVP for Oceus’ DOD/IC Division adds: “This is a world-class system, and this contract ensures the capability is always at the latest technology.”

About Oceus

Oceus is a global technology innovator providing 5G network solutions to government and enterprise customers. We deliver extensive broadband connectivity with dedicated and dynamic spectrum, massive MIMO, and network slicing in deployable (or portable), enterprise and cloud-based solutions. Our 5G solutions solve unique communication and data challenges in a wide range of a public and private networks. Our edge computing capabilities enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC), and massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC) for wireless IoT devices and applications. The Oceus Intelligent Controller provides software-defined network orchestration using AI/ML to automate the management of 5G enterprise systems and applications. Oceus is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with Oceus Technologies, our R&D Lab, in Plano, Texas, and our Integration and Operations Center in The Colony, Texas. To find out more, visit www.oceusnetworks.com.