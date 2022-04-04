Current Selects Arctic Sales as Its Newest Lighting Agent in Alaska

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Current, a Daintree company has chosen Arctic Sales to carry its LED lighting and controls solutions for DOT and municipality applications in Alaska.

Arctic Sales is a leading agency that represents manufacturers within the commercial, architectural, industrial and roadway lighting industries. With over 25 years of experience, their team helps their lighting customers to not only save money and time, but also stay within their budget. They will also cover the breadth of Hubbell’s C&I Lighting business, which Current officially acquired back in February.

“We are excited to be partnering with Arctic Sales and have them cover our DOT and municipality verticals,” said Matt Webster, Northwest Region Utility/Roadway Sales Manager at Current. “They’re a well-respected agency in the state of Alaska. Because Arctic Sales already represents Hubbell’s C&I business, it made perfect sense for them to cover Current’s roadway portfolio as well. The resulting synergy will bring continuity and simplification to the marketplace.”

With the number of choices and decisions facing lighting architects continuously growing, the Arctic Sales team helps guide their customers towards a complete solution that’s the best fit for them. They know lighting and controls technologies are changing seemingly every few months, that’s why they leverage their 25 plus years of experience to help their customers adapt to the ever-evolving lighting industry.

“We are excited to continue to serve Alaska and strengthen the roadway market through our years of Valmont partnership,” said Robert Schnell, principal of Arctic Sales. “The timing couldn’t have been better to represent a manufacturer completely focused on their roadway solutions.”

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

Current enhances commercial and industrial facilities, cities, greenhouses and all spaces in between with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

About Arctic Sales:

Lighting can be a complicated and confusing language. Arctic Sales works to make lighting simple. Arctic Sales exists to empower their customers to win and to grow their business by providing industry leading lighting and controls solutions to Alaska. Visit the Arctic Sales website to learn more.