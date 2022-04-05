Supplyframe Commodity IQ Expands Raw Materials Intelligence with MetalMiner

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supplyframe today announced a partnership with MetalMiner, whose MetalMiner Insights platform provides unique metal market price intelligence. Supplyframe will augment its Commodity IQ solution with MetalMiner’s monthly pricing, and forward-looking analysis and pricing forecasts, for key raw and precious metals.

“The current electronic component shortage and surging prices means that supply chain leaders must leverage multi-tiered supply chain insights to increase resilience,” said Supplyframe CEO and founder Steve Flagg. “By adding MetalMiner Insights and data to Commodity IQ, Supplyframe is helping customers and the market to further comprehend raw material dynamics, including metals, to anticipate and normalize technology supply chain risk.”

“We are pleased to partner with Supplyframe and excited about the product road map for Commodity IQ that includes the addition of MetalMiner content,” said Lisa Reisman, CEO and founder of Alpha Commodities. “MetalMiner has achieved an unparalleled forecasting track record. Our AI capability, technical and correlation analysis, along with predictive analytics provide the most comprehensive metal price intelligence solution available today.”

Supplyframe will incorporate metals intelligence for alloys including aluminum, copper, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver into Commodity IQ in the second and third quarters of 2022. This will help customers understand the supply constraints and pricing pressures causing global metals volatility. That volatility is likely to persist through the first half of 2022 at a minimum.

The expanded Commodity IQ comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlights the relationship between metals and other raw materials and the production and pricing of electronic components. For example, nickel and palladium are vital to semiconductor manufacturing and are used in multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs). But nickel prices rose 90% in a single day in early March amid escalating concerns that nickel production in Russia would be disrupted in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, palladium pricing corrected from record highs on reduced supply fears from Russia, but is still up more than 25% since January.

According to the Supplyframe Commodity IQ, automotive-grade MLCCs that rely on nickel, palladium, silver, and other alloys are facing lead time instability, with lead times expanding and supply allocations being declared. MLCC pricing is not expected to stabilize until the second half of the year. Similarly, complex semiconductor products are severely constrained, with double-digit percentage price increases and no relief expected for the balance of 2022.

“In a world in which volatility, uncertainty, and complexity are the norm, legacy supply chain approaches no longer work,” said Flagg. “That’s why we introduced, and continue to improve upon, Commodity IQ. Together, Commodity IQ and MetalMiner enable businesses that rely on electronics components and the raw materials that go into them for their new product introduction efforts to more accurately assess their end-to-end risks and opportunities.”

