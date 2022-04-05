CloudBlue and CloudSense Strike a Strategic Relationship to Connect Telecommunications Providers With a Broad Ecosystem of ICT Channel Partners via a New Digital Catalog

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company which powers some of the largest commerce platforms for cloud and IT channel products globally, today announced an agreement with CloudSense, provider of one of the market’s most powerful Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platforms.

CloudSense has a well-established footprint within the telecommunications industry, with customers including prominent regional and international brands such as BT, Starhub and Vodafone Ziggo. By providing a direct integration from CloudBlue Connect™ to the CloudSense CPQ platform, CloudSense’s community of telecommunications customers will be able to tap into a new pool of ICT offerings and scale their business faster than ever.

The direct integration between CloudBlue Connect and CloudSense CPQ will allow telecommunications providers to enrich their own portfolio of B2B solutions more efficiently. This new integration will streamline their ability to procure traditional ICT services and bundle them into a wide range of innovative B2B XaaS solutions, which can be sold by a direct sales force or a network of resellers. Telecommunications and ICT providers will be able to create simple and easy quotes and contracts via CloudSense CPQ without the need to rekey orders or engage in manual processes.

CloudBlue will benefit from this new relationship through expanded exposure of its 200+ XaaS digital solutions to the telecommunications community. The initiative clears the way for CloudSense’s customers to access the tools they need to provide businesses of all sizes with the anything-as-a-service (XaaS) offerings that have surged in demand post-pandemic.

“As telcos look for new ways to diversify their offerings, cross-platform integration becomes key to providing end-users the best in Cloud. CloudBlue’s new agreement with CloudSense marks the latest in a series of innovative and creative relationships forming across Cloud to the continued delight of channel partners,” said Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president of CloudBlue.

“CloudSense recognizes the importance of bringing to market innovative solutions that address challenges in our focus verticals. We believe the CloudSense-CloudBlue agreement establishes the first Marketplace of its kind to facilitate commercial innovation across the communications ecosystem. This will give communications service providers broader access to a global network of channel partners and remove the need for manual input when drafting quotes and contracts,” said Jonathan English, CEO, CloudSense.

About CloudSense

The CloudSense Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) application suite powers increased productivity and profits for ambitious enterprises allowing them to launch faster, sell more and fulfill orders faultlessly. Its growing global community of customers rely on CloudSense to deliver sales transformation within the Communications and Media industries. Leading brands including Telefonica, Telstra, and Informa use CloudSense's portfolio of applications to streamline the entire customer lifecycle, providing a better customer experience while improving business performance. To find out more, visit CloudSense.com

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue helps businesses succeed in the as-a-service economy and accelerate time to revenue by managing subscription and billing, vendor and product information, and partner onboarding across multiple channels. Through its leading ecosystem orchestration platform, CloudBlue enables companies to create their own ecosystems, as well as connect vendor and go-to-market ecosystems, automating the distribution of traditional and digital products and services across partners in the digital supply chain. CloudBlue serves more than 180 companies around the globe and powers the world’s largest cloud B2B marketplaces, which represent 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions. Learn more about CloudBlue at www.cloudblue.com.