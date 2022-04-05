PartsTrader Launches SurePart, A New Instant Parts Pricing Platform, Which Puts Accuracy at the Heart of Staff Written/IA Estimates

SurePart from PartsTrader gives appraisers unprecedented access to real market pricing quotes and live inventory feeds, greater accuracy and price guarantees from PartsTrader’s network of suppliers.

SurePart from PartsTrader gives appraisers unprecedented access to real market pricing quotes and live inventory feeds, greater accuracy and price guarantees from PartsTrader’s network of suppliers.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PartsTrader today launched SurePart, their new instant parts pricing platform.

Designed for staff/IA/AI written estimates

Leverages actual accurate market pricing and live inventory feeds

Customizes results to client’s parts policy

Suppliers guarantee pricing

Best-in-class reporting provides actionable insight on performance

SurePart allows appraisers to write more accurate estimates by providing instant market pricing and leveraging industry-leading filtering to remove invalid parts. The result is a more accurate estimate upfront, which means less time on costly supplements.

Rather than relying on outdated catalog pricing, SurePart uses actual market pricing and live inventory feeds, resulting in greater accuracy for preliminary estimates, lower severity and reduced cycle times.

“We’re already seeing strong interest in SurePart, both by clients with traditional appraiser teams and from clients who are looking to increase their claim automation,” said Greg Horn, PartsTrader’s Chief Innovation Officer.

Achieving an accurate estimate was a guiding principle in the design of SurePart. Because SurePart leverages PartsTrader’s industry-leading part filtering, clients have full control over what parts are included on estimates.

And SurePart’s suppliers guarantee their prices, eliminating unnecessary cost supplements for appraisers. Additionally, comprehensive Tableau reporting provides actionable insights on program usage and performance, with results aggregated based on each client’s specific requirements.

“SurePart’s a real game changer. Inaccurate initial estimates have been a significant cost to the industry,” said a prominent insurance executive.

SurePart has already been adopted by multiple partners and PartsTrader is actively extending SurePart to meet the specific workflow requirements of each client.

About SurePart

SurePart represents a huge leap forward for the collision repair industry, allowing appraisers to easily find the most accurate parts and information based on the carrier’s specific parts policy. SurePart’s tight integration with other systems allows users to easily bring estimates back into their system. Additionally, SurePart eliminates the problem of “phantom parts” which can’t be located or purchased at the list price, wreaking havoc on cycle times. Those interested in learning more about this ground-breaking platform can request a demo or learn more at surepart.com.

About PartsTrader

As the world’s leading parts procurement marketplace, PartsTrader brings together repair shops, parts suppliers, and insurance carriers on one efficient, market-driven platform. PartsTrader helps repair shops make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price, and availability in order to best serve their customers. Suppliers can quickly grow their market presence and instantly reach thousands of new shops while improving the way they serve their current customers. Insurance carriers gain transparency into the parts procurement process and access to valuable market data, allowing them to increase accuracy and efficiency on every claim. PartsTrader LLC, based in Chicago, is privately held. For more information go to partstrader.com