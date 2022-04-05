Sun West Mortgage Revolutionizes the Wholesale Lending Process With The Processor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pavan Agarwal CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (www.swmc.com) has always believed that the complex loan origination process needed change. With that thought, his software engineers developed The Processor (www.TheProcessor.com). Its successful introduction is sending reverberations across the mortgage industry.

The key is Sun West’s instant underwriting engine which turns raw loan applications into processed applications in minutes. The technology was created by Sun West’s software engineers and brings its commitment to speed, simplicity, and accuracy to the wholesale side of the business.

Fausto Valladares, Senior Loan Officer of Elite Mortgage Pros (www.elitemtgpros.com) was one of the first users of the one click processing power of The Processor. He commented, “The Processor has saved us time and my clients are very happy. The work that I normally would have to do and the worry that I would normally have to carry after the loan application is taken has been completely eliminated through automation. Our loans close smoothly and our borrowers get incredible rates.”

Pavan Agarwal, the CEO of Sun West commented, “The magic is that it is a one button processor. Press one button and almost everything that a processor does manually is completed in minutes. All manual processing steps that are done to prepare a loan for underwriting have been eliminated. For example, some of those steps are review documents, send disclosures, calculate income, make a needs list, order VOEs, order case numbers, interface with numerous government agencies, run data validations, order third party services, etc. The Processor’s technology reduces all of those steps to a single button, so that a fully underwritten loan and one final needs list is delivered to you by 8am every morning. Without this technology loan originators or their assistants need to do it by hand, where you have to wait a day or more (depending on your staff’s availability) to setup the loan file and then you get a needs list and finally you wait a few more days for the underwriter who typically will give you a new needs list. The Processor does all of this in one quick step.”

Sun West’s strategy is to build lasting customer partnerships through advanced technology. The Processor will typically save 25 basis points in operating costs and will eliminate stress and anxiety which is priceless. Sun West's culture and values are very different from the impersonal approach of many large financial institutions and has resulted in its recognition A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, its triple A rating from the Business Consumer Alliance, thousands of reviews with 4.9 out of 5 stars, and its recent award as one of the best 50 companies to work for.

About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering the best service to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer some of the fastest turn times available – so the customer can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of “customers first” and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West services a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 41 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php or http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org to see where Sun West is a licensed lender and servicer. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

About Elite Mortgage Pros (NMLS ID 1853663):

At Elite Mortgage Pros we have committed to offering our clients white glove service with the best financing options available to them. We have strategically partnered with service oriented and well-priced investors to be able to offer our clients the best rate around. We are dedicated to efficiency and service and are simplifying the process as much as we can to add more savings to our borrowers.

Established in 2019, Elite Mortgage Pros is one of the fastest growing mortgage companies in California, we have grown faster than most companies because we care about everyone we service. This method of helping people and putting families first is instrumental to future growth.

Visit http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org to see where Elite Mortgage Pros is a licensed lender. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Elite Mortgage Pros. is 8103 3rd St, Suite 1, Downey, CA 90241, Phone: (562) 291-6696.