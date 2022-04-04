Introducing The Pregnancy Hub by First Response™: An Online Community Empowering All Journeys to Pregnancy and Motherhood

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Response™ has launched The Pregnancy Hub by First Response™, an online community that aims to connect, inspire, and provide resources to those navigating trying to conceive (TTC), pregnancy and motherhood. Community members of The Pregnancy Hub will have free access to TTC resources and advice, an opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations with other members, share personal experiences, and gain insider access to special offers, products, and news from First Response™.

“We created The Pregnancy Hub to offer a space for anyone on their journeys to pregnancy and motherhood to feel inspired to learn, connect and feel supported by the experiences of others,” says Jennifer Gargano, Brand Manager for First Response™. “If you are planning your future pregnancy, thinking about your fertility, trying to conceive, or becoming a mother, our community will help guide you through this very exciting and often sensitive time.”

The Pregnancy Hub by First Response™ is hosting a new member Welcome Giveaway, which can be accessed by logging into the community, creating a membership and accepting the Welcome Mission, which will prompt members to share a photo, video, Facebook story or Instagram story about joining The Pregnancy Hub community. The first 500 eligible entrants to earn 30 points from the mission will win a First Response™ Self-Care Kit. The Welcome Giveaway Rules & Regulations can be found here. By participating in accepted offers, members will increase their chances of being invited to participate in more surveys, missions and discussions and will be notified about these opportunities while logged into The Pregnancy Hub.

Members of The Pregnancy Hub will also be able to connect and receive support from others in the community by participating in online discussions and sharing tips and personal stories. By filling out a profile, taking occasional surveys, and completing other online activities, members can earn points and badges and get insider access to new content, as well as receive special offers and the opportunity to qualify for free First Response™ swag.

“Every pregnancy journey should start with support. No matter where you are on your path to pregnancy, it helps to know that you are not alone,” adds Gargano.

Visit FRPREGNANCYHUB.COM to learn more and join the community. For questions or assistance, please contact hello@frpregnancyhub.com.

About First Response™:

For over 30 years, First Response™, the #1 Most Trusted1 and #1 Pharmacist Recommended2 pregnancy test brand, has been dedicated to being a source of truth and guidance by offering an array of products that deliver fast, accurate results when you need them most, including: First Response™ Early Result Pregnancy Test that detects all forms of the pregnancy hormone commonly found in urine and can tell you six days sooner than your missed period3. The Early Result test is also compatible with new EasyRead app, allowing for twice the certainty of your result4, by instantly converting your pregnancy test results into the words “Pregnant” or “Not Pregnant. The Pre-Seed™ Fertility Lubricant is designed to be isotonic and pH balanced similar to that of the vaginal environment to aid in supporting sperm survival. For more information, visit www.FirstResponse.com.

12021 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards https://www.prweb.com/releases/brandspark_international_announces_8th_annual_most_trusted_consumer_product_brands_for_2021/prweb17762763.htm

22021 Top Recommended Health Products, U.S. News & Pharmacy Times https://www.usnews.com/info/blogs/press-room/articles/2021-06-08/us-news-and-pharmacy-times-reveal-2021-top-recommended-health-products

3In laboratory testing, Early Result Pregnancy Test detected pregnancy hormone levels in 76% of pregnancy women 5 days before their expected period. See package for details about testing early.

4Double the confirmation; Same accuracy of results.