S.E.E. Summit to Showcase Game-Changing Potential of Liquid Biopsy in Early Cancer Detection 

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advancements in liquid biopsies, enabling safer, easier and earlier detection of cancer, is the focus of the inaugural S.E.E. Summit, a virtual conference on April 21, 2022. Convened by Teen Cancer America (TCA), the summit will feature presentations by the leading researchers and oncologists from biotechnology companies that are turning the game-changing promise of liquid biopsies into reality. The presentations will be followed by an open panel discussion.

Liquid biopsies are blood tests designed to identify biomarkers in the blood that can detect cancer very early. Breakthroughs in genomics have accelerated the potential for liquid biopsies to change the paradigm for cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment as a non-invasive alternative to tissue biopsy.

The S.E.E. Summit is the first event to bring liquid biopsy out of stealth mode and begin a national dialogue about this technology’s potential for cancer patients.

The primary goal is to share information about this growing sector in a way that scientists appreciate but consumers, healthcare professionals, potential investors and the media can also understand. Presenters and panel discussion participants will include preeminent liquid biopsy experts from Caris Life Sciences, Exact Sciences/Thrive, Grail, Guardant, IV BioHoldings (IVBH), Natera, Pillar Biosciences and StageZero Life Sciences.

The online conference will feature pre-recorded presentations from the participating companies, followed by a live, independent panel of scientists, oncologists, patients, patient advocates and other stakeholders. The summit is produced by The Special Events Company, a world-class media group that has extensive experience in biotech and healthcare.

“ Liquid biopsy research is aligned with President Biden's ‘Moonshot’ cancer initiative which calls for a focus on prevention and early detection,” said Simon Davies, Executive Director of TCA, the national non-profit co-founded by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of the legendary rock band, The Who. “ While our charity’s mission is to serve teens and young adults with cancer, where late detection and misdiagnosis is not uncommon, liquid biopsy is a major step forward in cancer detection among all age groups, and we are excited to shine a light on this important work.”

Equity and access are primary objectives in the development of liquid biopsies. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 1.9 million new cancer cases in the U.S. in 2022. Due to the pandemic, nearly 10 million cancer screenings were missed in 2020, disproportionately impacting individuals from marginalized populations, potentially leading to increased diagnoses of late-stage cancers.

Due to the lower cost, non-invasiveness and reduced time required for screenings, liquid biopsies can have a significant impact on cancer detection, early treatment and outcomes for at-risk populations.

“ Liquid biopsies have reached a tipping point,” said S.E.E. Summit co-creator Jamie Reno, an acclaimed journalist, bestselling author, patient advocate and three-time survivor of stage IV cancer. " There is still much work to be done in the lab, in clinical trials, and in the clinic, but the evidence overwhelmingly shows that this technology works. Once people understand how safe, easy and accurate these tests are becoming, then we will see the full potential of this new science."

According to Precedence Research, the liquid biopsy market, valued at $7.1 billion in 2020, is expected to grow at an annual rate of 14%, topping $26.2 billion by 2030.

The organizations participating in the S.E.E. Summit plan to extend the program into a series of educational media initiatives to educate and inform cancer patients, healthcare professionals, and the general public.

The event takes place on Thursday, April 21 beginning at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT.

Online attendance is free, and registration is available at this LINK.

About Teen Cancer America

Teen Cancer America helps hospitals and healthcare professionals bridge the gap between pediatric and adult oncology care by supporting hospitals and outpatient facilities in the development of specialized units and programs for this age group. TCA brings together physicians and allied healthcare professionals in both pediatric and adult oncology. Age-targeted care for this population is necessary for medical and appropriate psychosocial development. Outcomes associated with some cancers that target this age group have not improved in over 30 years. Teens and young adults with cancer are long overdue for an upgrade and TCA can hopefully light the fire in America’s health systems. For more information, contact Michelle Aland michelle@teencanceramerica.org or visit www.teencanceramerica.org.