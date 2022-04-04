Leading Cultural Intelligence Company, Collage Group, Welcomes Pinkie Gunderia as Chief Financial Officer

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collage Group, the leading source of cultural intelligence about diverse consumers to America’s iconic brands, prepares for continued scaling with the addition of Pinkie Gunderia as Chief Financial Officer. Pinkie oversees the companywide accounting, finance and budgeting functions, and will be leading Collage Group’s forward-looking financial strategy to manage the company’s continued hypergrowth. She is a seasoned financial executive with 20 years of experience spanning finance, audit, tax and consulting across various industries.

David Wellisch, Collage Group CEO and Co-Founder, celebrates the new addition to the company’s leadership team: “We are honored to add Pinkie as a key leader on our fast-growing team. She brings deep financial expertise in hypergrowth environments. This skill will become essential as Collage Group continues to accelerate its own growth trajectory. Pinkie fills an integral function as we support America’s leading companies and executives in their path to achieve Cultural Fluency–the organizational ability to use culture to efficiently and effectively connect across consumer segments.”

Prior to joining Collage Group, Pinkie was the Senior Vice President of Finance and Legal at CB Insights, a New-York-based technology insights platform. As their financial leader, she played a critical role in managing acceleration, scaling effectively to meet changing business demands. Her forward-looking financial strategy along with cash management allowed the company to achieve year-over-year double-digit sales growth while delivering a profitable bottom line.

“I’m honored to join the talented team at Collage Group,” said Pinkie. “As a company in a hypergrowth stage, I’m excited to bring financial strategies to help Collage Group scale and accelerate growth.”

Collage Group is the leading source of cultural intelligence about diverse consumers to more than 250 of America’s iconic brands across 15 industries. For more than 10 years, Collage Group has developed consumer insights across race and ethnicity, generation, sexual identity, gender and parent-child relationships with a focus on high-growth consumer segments. Members of the Collage Group Cultural Intelligence Programs–Multicultural, Generations, LGBTQ+ & Gender and Parents & Kids–have access to 10+ years of consumer insights and 350+ studies with new data unveiled weekly. Learn more about why America’s iconic brands turn to Collage Group for diverse consumer insights and best practices.