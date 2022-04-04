Brinks Home and Allied Home Security Extend Long-Term Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brinks Home™ has announced the renewal of its agreement with authorized dealer Allied Home Security for an additional five years. The partnership will support Allied’s expansion in Texas and drive growth and profitability for both companies, all while providing top-tier customer service to homes and businesses in the state.

“Growing sales in Texas, our home market, is a major priority for our business,” said Wade Gibson, Chief Sales and Customer Acquisition Officer, Brinks Home. “Our state-of-the-art product offerings, combined with Allied Home Security’s high-quality sales and exemplary service, is a winning combination. We look forward to expanding this key partnership.”

Brinks Home’s platinum-grade protection and highly responsive, smart security systems are backed by expertly trained professionals. The company currently protects more than 1 million families and businesses in North America. Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the company has one of the nation’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents.

Allied Home Security, headquartered in Houston, will continue operating as a Brinks Home authorized dealer and trusted local company — one that brings more than 15 years of experience to the home security industry. As a privately-owned business, it prides itself on the highest customer satisfaction ratings of all Houston-area home security companies.

“Our companies share a mutual understanding that home security is more important now than ever,” said Michael Pittman, CEO, Allied Home Security. “Renewing our partnership with Brinks Home enables us to pursue three important factors: industry-best customer service, continued company growth, and compassionate support of our employees.”

The ongoing agreement between Brinks Home and Allied Home Security will bring Texas customers premium protection and UL-Certified alarm monitoring, while ensuring fast and accurate response times.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides platinum-grade protection to over 900,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of North America’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents — providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico — as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products. To learn how to become an Authorized Dealer or sell with the Brinks Home Direct program, visit brinkshome.com/partners.

About Allied Security

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Allied Home Security is one of Brinks Home’s Top 5 dealers. Allied Home Security has gained the trust of over 15,000 families and businesses across the Houston area and is now expanding rapidly across the state of Texas. Allied’s leadership team is led by CEO Michael Pittman, who has over 15 years of security industry experience. Allied Home Security is privately owned and answers directly to its customers, which has helped it to earn the highest customer satisfaction ratings of all Houston-area home security companies.