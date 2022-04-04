Apartments.com and the Petfinder Foundation Partner on ‘Paws for a Cause’ Campaign

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day (April 30, 2022) right around the corner, Apartments.com and the Petfinder Foundation are coming together to prove anything is paws-ible with the launch of their new joint social campaign, ‘Paws for a Cause,’ in partnership with pet-loving influencers.

Paws for a Cause was designed to encourage prospective pet parents who are looking to adopt to consider adopting from local animal shelters and rescue groups.

“On average, we see more than 1.2 million searches monthly using our pet filters on Apartments.com and through our mobile app,” said Patrick Dodson, Vice President of Marketing, Apartments.com. “With this new partnership, we’re not only in the business of finding renters new homes, but we’re also helping four-legged dogs, or cats, find their furever homes.”

“We are so excited to be partnering with Apartments.com to raise awareness of pet adoption," said Emily Fromm, Chief Development Officer at the Petfinder Foundation. "Many people who live in apartments think they can't provide the right home for a pet. We want to spread the word that there are thousands of wonderful pets in animal shelters who would be thrilled to find loving homes in apartments!”

At the end of the month, Apartments.com will be making a $10,000 donation to the Petfinder Foundation to help with adoption fees for future pet parents. Apartments.com and the Petfinder Foundation will also give three lucky winners each a $2,000 grand prize, a $300 gift card to Chewy.com, and a prize pack of hand-picked gifts from animal loving influencers involved in the campaign.

Leading up to National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, Apartments.com and the Petfinder Foundation will be posting educational and informational content focused on pet adoption, as well as tips and tricks for pet care, living and moving with pets, and more. After registering for the contest, participants will be asked to like, comment and share these posts, each engagement equaling one entry.

With the most pet-friendly listings, Apartments.com offers renters the ability to tailor searches to show pet-friendly apartments that allow cats, or dogs.

The Paws for a Cause campaign will run throughout the month of April. To learn more about the campaign, visit www.apartments.com/blog/paws-for-a-cause. More information on Apartments.com and the Petfinder Foundation can be found at www.apartments.com and www.petfinderfoundation.com, respectively.

