Trinity Investments and Oaktree Acquire Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

INDIAN WELLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A joint venture among funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC (“Trinity”), and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”) today announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, a 530-key hotel located in the Greater Palm Springs area, one of the top drive-to resort markets in the country. Trinity and Oaktree intend to undertake a multi-million-dollar capital improvement plan to reposition the resort, and Hyatt Corporation will continue to manage Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa under a long-term management agreement. This represents the sixth investment in seven premier assets across six markets totaling over 4,500 keys that Trinity and Oaktree have made together.

“Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa is an exceptional property with significant embedded value that we plan to unlock with our transformational repositioning plan,” said Sean Hehir, Managing Partner, President, and CEO of Trinity. “We are excited to once again partner with Oaktree to own and improve one of California’s premier resort destinations, as well as further our relationship with Hyatt, one of the world’s leading hotel companies. We believe that this acquisition is reflective of our ability to source and close highly attractive hospitality investments.”

First opened in 1989, the 36-acre Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa has benefited from multiple improvements over time and currently features 88,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, four food and beverage outlets, nine outdoor pools and a fitness and spa complex. Most recently, the award-winning luxury resort completed a multi-million-dollar renovation in 2020. The enhancement project included upgrades to select guestrooms and meeting spaces as well as the addition of a waterpark with dueling water slides and a lazy river, which has proven to drive strong transient demand, particularly during the summer season. Trinity and Oaktree’s capital improvement plan contemplates the complete renovation of all guest rooms, a reimagined food and beverage program, and enhanced amenities and guest offerings.

“We are excited to acquire Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, underpinning our belief in the growth of the greater Palm Springs hospitality market and the tailwinds of strong aging and wealth demographics in the Coachella Valley,” said John Brady, Managing Director and Head of the Global Real Estate group at Oaktree. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with Hyatt and partnering on yet another deal with the Trinity team.”

Located within a two-hour drive from Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, the Greater Palm Springs area is a well-established leisure market with multiple demand generators. The area hosts several popular events that attract travelers from all over the world, including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the Stagecoach Festival and the BNP Paribas Open, which are hosted less than two miles away from Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa. Additionally, five airlines began new direct flights to Palm Springs International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic, including inaugural service from Southwest Airlines, offering direct flights from eight destinations. Given its proximity to the airport and major event venues, as well as its numerous amenities and planned improvements, the partnership believes that Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa is positioned to capture increased group and leisure travel.

“Hyatt Regency Indian Wells has been an iconic destination resort for more than 30 years, and we look forward to continue managing this world-class property under a long-term management agreement for many more years to come,” said Pete Sears, Americas group president, Hyatt. “We look forward to working with Trinity and Oaktree as they significantly reinvest in the property to further elevate the guest experience and help us realize the hotel’s exciting next chapter.”

About Trinity Real Estate Investments LLC

Trinity is a private real estate investment firm with a 26-year history of specializing in value-add opportunities. Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, with an office in Beverly Hills, California, Trinity focuses on unique real estate investments in world-class markets and has invested more than $8 billion in the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Japan by leveraging its deep institutional knowledge and longstanding local relationships. For more information, please visit Trinity’s website at www.trinityinvestments.com.

About Oaktree Capital Management

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $166 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 20 cities worldwide. For more information, please visit Oaktree’s website at www.oaktreecapital.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,150 hotel and all-inclusive properties in 70 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by HyattTM, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt ZivaTM, Hyatt ZilaraTM, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by HyattTM, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands, as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMRTM Collection, including Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the issuer of this release, are inherently uncertain. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. Neither the issuer of this release nor any other entity associated with it or its subject matter undertakes any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If one or more forward-looking statements is updated, no inference should be drawn that any additional updates will be made with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.