Southland Industries Acquires the Brandt Companies

DULLES, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southland Industries today announced that it has acquired the Brandt Companies, the largest mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contractor in the state of Texas. The Brandt Companies are headquartered in Dallas and have offices in Fort Worth, Houston, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio.

“One of our strategic objectives is to expand our geographic footprint to become a true national company that can better serve our customers, increase our industry influence towards more collaborative delivery approaches, and create additional opportunities for our employees,” said Ted Lynch, Ph.D., CEO of Southland Industries. “I am excited to welcome Brandt to the Southland Industries family and look forward to what we will accomplish together.”

“Both Brandt’s and Southland's futures have gotten brighter because of this acquisition,” said Brandt CEO Barry Moore. “Our combined businesses will provide significant opportunities for our employees and together, we are well equipped to provide design-build and technical services to the largest, most sophisticated customers in the country. This is going to be a fantastic journey.”

Steve Hayes, President of Brandt, added, “With more resources, we will strengthen and expand our capabilities for our customers on a nationwide level. And with Brandt’s advances in our core offerings and innovations in construction technologies, combined with Southland’s robust design-build and engineering expertise, there are many opportunities for us to grow and leverage our best practices together.”

Southland’s acquisition of Brandt unites a team of over 5,000 talented individuals across 35 states, with full-lifecycle expertise from engineering through fabrication and installation, to post-construction services including operations, maintenance, and energy services — on some of the most complex projects in the U.S.

About Southland Industries

As a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) building systems expert, Southland Industries provides integrated, full lifecycle solutions that optimize the design, construction, operation, and efficiency of buildings. Through collaborative partnerships with our clients and the collective expertise of our people, we create premier built environments and future-ready spaces where communities and businesses can thrive. For information on Southland Industries, please visit southlandind.com, and for more information on The Brandt Companies, please visit www.brandt.us.