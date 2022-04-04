CORRECTING and REPLACING KIYATEC and ACCRF Joint Abstract at AACR Highlights Use of KIYA-PREDICT™ Drug Response Platform in ACC

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Headline of release should read: KIYATEC and ACCRF Joint Abstract at AACR Highlights Use of KIYA-PREDICT™ Drug Response Platform in ACC (instead of KIYATEC and AACR Joint Abstract at AACR Highlights Use of KIYA-PREDICT™ Drug Response Platform in ACC).

The updated release reads:

KIYATEC AND ACCRF JOINT ABSTRACT AT AACR HIGHLIGHTS USE OF KIYA-PREDICT™ DRUG RESPONSE PLATFORM IN ACC

KIYATEC, the leader in clinically correlated, published functional precision oncology technology and the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation (ACCRF) today announced their jointly-authored abstract will be presented as a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research® Annual Meeting on April 10th, 2022 1:30pm – 5:00pm CST among the 3D Models and Microfluidics, Section 9 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The abstract, entitled “Ex vivo 3D culture of adenoid cystic carcinoma PDX models recapitulate disease biomarkers and predict drug response,” evaluates drug response using KIYATEC’s validated 3D-XPDX™ adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) model based on the KIYA-PREDICT™ drug response platform. This ex vivo 3D cell culture approach provides a high-throughput, less costly and significantly faster platform for certain drug response studies in rare tumors challenged with scarcity of tumor tissue, as in ACC.

KIYATEC Chief Executive Officer Matt Gevaert, Ph.D., said, “We are honored to work with ACCRF for patients with this rare condition. Our collaboration represents the mission of KIYATEC – to disrupt and inform cancer treatment options by accurately predicting therapeutic tumor response.”

Jeff Kaufman, Executive Director of ACCRF, said, “It has been a pleasure to partner with KIYATEC to develop ex vivo ACC models for drug development and screening. Rare tumor models that faithfully recapitulate the disease are an essential tool to bring better therapies to our patients.”

About Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma

Adenoid cystic carcinoma is diagnosed in about 1,300 patients annually with approximately 11,000 living with an ACC diagnosis in the US. Approximately 80% of ACC patients are diagnosed with a primary (initial) tumor in the head and neck region, 12% in mammary (breast) glands, and the rest throughout the remainder of the body. Following treatment of the primary tumor, usually with surgery and radiation, approximately 80% of ACC patients will not develop a “local” recurrence near the site of the primary tumor. Although the statistics vary, about half of ACC patients eventually develop distant metastases. These metastases most often develop three to ten years after the initial diagnosis but have been known to develop even later, therefore requiring ACC patients to be monitored for life. The lungs are the most frequent site for ACC metastases; however, they sometimes spread to the liver, bone, and brain. Currently, there is no standard of care for recurrent/metastatic ACC patients, underscoring a substantial unmet clinical need.

About the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation

The mission of the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation is to accelerate the development of improved therapies and a cure for adenoid cystic carcinoma. As a patient-driven organization, ACCRF acts with urgency and care to lay the foundation for success in achieving our mission. Better treatments come from rigorous clinical trials based on clear scientific understanding. Patients must support and drive a vibrant research community to discover a brighter future for those with ACC and their loved ones. For more information, visit https://accrf.org/ and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About KIYATEC

KIYATEC is a functional precision oncology company that measures the response of individual patient live cancer cells with its innovative 3D cell culture technology platform. The Company offers clinical tests for high-grade glioma and is developing tests for ovarian, breast, non-small cell lung and rare tumors in its CLIA-certified lab. The Company works with leading biopharmaceutical companies to unlock response dynamics for their investigational drug candidates across the majority of solid tumor types. For more information, visit www.KIYATEC.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.