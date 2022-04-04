Roku Reaches Multi-Year Extension of Agreement with Amazon

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) issued the following statement today confirming that it has reached a multi-year extension of its distribution agreement with Amazon:

“Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement. Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

