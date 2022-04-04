Tantalize Your Taste Buds! Mellow Mushroom Launches a Limited-Time Spring Menu, With Spiced Up Munchies, Thirst-Quenching Cocktails and Mocktails

Southside Wings - Mellow twice-baked wings are coated in Rad Relish giving the wings a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat (nine-piece serving) (Photo: Business Wire)

Southside Wings - Mellow twice-baked wings are coated in Rad Relish giving the wings a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat (nine-piece serving) (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Munchies take center stage on Mellow Mushroom’s limited-time menu, which includes Pretzel Bites with Spicy Beer Cheese, Southside Wings, and a Pineapple Express Mocktail and Cocktail. Also on the menu is a new line of unique t-shirt designs and accessories available from the Yellow Room, the brand's online merchandise shop.

The special promotion runs from March 29th to June 20th featuring:

Pretzel Bites with Spicy Beer Cheese - Spicy beer cheese is made with Mellow's own Rad Relish, a giardiniera-style spicy pepper mixture and garnished with pickled jalapeno pepper

- Spicy beer cheese is made with Mellow's own Rad Relish, a giardiniera-style spicy pepper mixture and garnished with pickled jalapeno pepper Southside Wings - Mellow twice-baked wings are coated in Rad Relish giving the wings a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat (nine-piece serving)

- Mellow twice-baked wings are coated in Rad Relish giving the wings a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat (nine-piece serving) Pineapple Express Mocktail and Cocktail - The Pineapple Express blends fruity pineapple, sweet coconut, and peppery turmeric spice – balanced with house-made agave sour. Available spiked with Flor de Caña seven-year aged rum or as an alcohol-free mocktail.

“Our Mellow guests love their wings a little spicy, so we developed our own spicy relish blend, and we’re also serving mouth-watering mocktails and cocktails to cool their taste buds,” says Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom. “These thirst-quenching drinks are perfect for sipping on one of Mellow Mushroom’s distinctive patios!”

New Yellow Room Spring Merchandise

“The new Yellow Room Hazy Days of Spring collection not only has something for every Mellow fan, but also those interested in eccentric graphic tees and unique styles,” says Elizabeth Brasch, Director of Creative Services, Mellow Mushroom.

Art is part of the Mellow Mushroom experience and core to the brand is that no two restaurants look alike. Each restaurant is designed with regional artists adding murals, sculptures, and art installations to amplify that uniqueness. The Mellow art aesthetic can also be found in the wide variety of brand t-shirts the Mellow team members wear and on the Yellow Room, Mellow’s graphic apparel online shop.

New graphic tee and spring pullover sweatshirt designs are now available.

Mellow t-shirts are known for their statement design, subtle humor, and elevated beauty. The new collection delivers on all.

About Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 20 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers have been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.

For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies, and more, go to MellowMushroom.com, follow on Instagram, like on Facebook, or follow on TikTok.

Photos of Food, Beer/Beverages & Merch: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mux3praet1ydl1c/AADPwbtqhS_pWPhJVWkKoQoja?dl=0