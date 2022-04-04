Harris Williams Advises Maillis Plastics Solutions on its Sale to Teufelberger and Sigma Plastics Group

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces the sale of Maillis Plastics Solutions (MPS), an independent subsidiary of Maillis Group owned by H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.), to Teufelberger and Sigma Plastics Group (Sigma). MPS is a leading European stretch film and strapping manufacturer with a compelling value proposition and a clear commitment to product safety and sustainability. The transaction, led by Jeff Perkins, Florian Ripperger, Robert Engelhardt and Sebastian Ruff of the Harris Williams Industrials Group, extends the firm’s track record in the packaging sector.

“We are excited to have worked with H.I.G., Maillis Group and the MPS management team on this successful transaction,” said Jeff Perkins, a managing director at Harris Williams. “This outcome highlights the increasing international interest in attractive European packaging companies. It also demonstrates the ability of Harris Williams to execute international transactions seamlessly.”

“MPS’ position in the European market, as well as its compelling value proposition, make it a sought-after company in the European packaging space,” said Florian Ripperger, a director at Harris Williams. “This was a complex transaction, bringing together parties from multiple countries. Austria-based Teufelberger will acquire MPS’ strapping business to strengthen its European market position, and U.S.-based Sigma will acquire MPS’ stretch film segment to establish a presence in Europe.”

MPS is a European solutions provider for stretch and strap packaging consumables and is headquartered in Karczew, Poland. MPS is a full-range supplier of leading quality products that are critical components for safe product delivery, including load security and pallet stability. Its products are used by a broad range of international blue-chip customers across Europe.

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $48 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion.

Teufelberger is a seventh generation family-owned company that, in its more than 230 years of corporate history, has established a strong global market position in the production of fiber ropes, steel cables, and strapping. The company generates more than €290 million in revenue, operates 12 locations internationally and employs over 1,350 people. The product portfolio includes steel ropes for ropeways, cranes, and forestry applications; synthetic fiber ropes for applications such as sailing, personal fall protection, tree care, and industrial applications; as well as high performance strapping.

Sigma was founded in 1978 by Alfred Teo and is the largest privately owned film extrusion group in North America. Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, the company has 42 manufacturing facilities producing an annual throughput of over 2 billion pounds of resin and employs over 4,500 people. Sigma manufactures a variety of flexible packaging products servicing the industrial, agricultural, food, medical, retail, hygienic and converter film markets.

