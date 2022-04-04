Fresh California Avocados: the Perfect Complement for Your DIY Charcuterie Board Creation

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From dips and spreads to decorative garnishes, California avocados are the must-have attraction for this year’s charcuterie boards, and it doesn’t matter if you fancy savory or sweet – they are the perfect ingredient to take your hosting skills to the next level. With fresh and delicious fruit available now through summer, the California Avocado Commission encourages consumers to get creative in the kitchen and experience the great taste and creamy goodness in-season California avocados have to offer.

Known for her beautiful charcuterie boards and entertaining skills, food stylist Meg Quinn joins CAC in celebrating the season by developing two unique and delicious California avocado-inspired boards for consumers to recreate at home. Based in Los Angeles, Quinn is the founder of Ain’t Too Proud to Meg, a blog destination for drool-worthy spreads and hosting tips aimed to inspire creativity in the kitchen. She has been featured on the Food Network, Hallmark Channel, E!, Dr. Oz, Better Homes & Gardens and more.

“Entertaining is my passion and there’s nothing better than incorporating fresh, locally sourced produce on board creations,” said Quinn. “I love to add vibrant colors and versatile ingredients, which is why in-season California avocados pair beautifully with other flavors, elevating any dish and recipe. Whether you’re creating a crowd-pleasing avocado rose or whipping up a creamy avocado dip as the centerpiece of your board, the opportunities with California avocados are endless!”

Quinn’s creativity, attention to detail and love for California avocados are showcased in her two new boards, sure to satisfy every craving. Her savory California Avocado, Cheese & Charcuterie Board is paired with a mouth-watering California Avocado Goat Cheese Dip topped with crispy prosciutto and served alongside a variety of meats, cheeses and colorful produce. For those with a sweet tooth, Quinn’s California Avocado and Fruit Board will hit the spot. It features a rich and creamy Chocolate California Avocado Dip perfect for dipping berries and, for a delightful treat, a flavor-packed Honey Citrus California Avocado Dip that pairs well with apples, oranges and other fresh fruit.

Not only are California avocados a delicious, heart-healthy superfood, they are also naturally sodium-, cholesterol- and trans fat-free, making them the perfect addition to any charcuterie board. California avocados are also nutrient-dense, meaning they provide substantial amounts of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients with relatively few calories. One-third of a medium avocado (50 g) has 80 calories and contributes nearly 20 vitamins and minerals.

California avocado enthusiasts can access seasonal recipes like this and more at CaliforniaAvocado.com, and follow along on Facebook at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados, and on Twitter and Instagram at @CA_Avocados.

California Avocado, Cheese & Charcuterie Board featuring California Avocado Goat Cheese Dip with Crispy Prosciutto

Recipe created by Meg Quinn for the California Avocado Commission

Serves: 4

Prep time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Ingredients

California Avocado, Cheese & Charcuterie Board with California Avocado Goat Cheese Dip with Crispy Prosciutto

2 ripe, Fresh California Avocados, halved, peeled and thinly sliced

7.5 oz. Brie wedge

11 slices Spanish Manchego

8 oz. white cheddar cheese, crumbled

2 oz. sliced dry salami

1.5 oz. sliced Soppressata pepper-garlic salami

4 oz. salami Secchi, sliced

1 (5.3-oz.) package of dried oranges

2 bunches seedless red or purple grapes

1 pint raspberries

1 cup olives

1/2 cup whole peeled almonds

1/4 cup honey

15 crostini or pita crackers

California Avocado Goat Cheese Dip with Crispy Prosciutto (see make-ahead recipe below)

California Avocado Goat Cheese Dip with Crispy Prosciutto

2 slices prosciutto

1 ripe, Fresh California Avocado, seeded, peeled and cubed

4 oz. plain goat cheese

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

2 tsp. white balsamic vinegar

1/8 tsp. sea salt, or to taste

1/8 tsp. pepper, or to taste

Instructions

California Avocado Goat Cheese Dip with Crispy Prosciutto

Preheat oven to 400° F. On a parchment lined baking tray, line up prosciutto without overlapping, cover with another sheet of parchment paper and another baking tray. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until crispy, take care to not overcook/burn the prosciutto, remove and cool. Combine all other ingredients in a food processor and pulse until combined and smooth, scraping down sides as needed, take care not to overmix. (Or combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix together until smooth with a whisk or fork.) Transfer dip to a serving bowl and crumble crispy prosciutto on top.

California Avocado and Fruit Board featuring Chocolate California Avocado Dip

Recipe created by Meg Quinn for the California Avocado Commission

Serves: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

California Avocado and Fruit Board with Chocolate California Avocado Dip

2 ripe, Fresh California Avocados, halved, peeled and thinly sliced

1 pint raspberries

1 (24 oz.) package strawberries

1 pint blackberries

2 kiwifruits, sliced

1 mini watermelon, cut in small triangles

2 oranges, sliced in halves

1 pineapple, peeled, cored and sliced or cubed

20 cherries

1 large bunch seedless red or purple grapes

1 large bunch seedless green grapes

Chocolate California Avocado Dip (see make-ahead recipe below)

Chocolate California Avocado Dip

1 ripe, Fresh California Avocado, seeded, peeled and cubed

1/3 cup rich cocoa powder such as Navitas® Organics Cacao Powder

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. salt

8 oz. mascarpone cheese

Instructions

Chocolate California Avocado Dip

In a large mixing bowl, add avocado, cocoa powder, maple syrup, vanilla and salt and blend together as smoothly as possible with whisk or fork. Fold in mascarpone (can be left on counter for up to one hour ahead to soften) with rubber spatula and gently mix until fully incorporated.

Variation: Serve with the Honey Citrus California Avocado Dip on the side.

