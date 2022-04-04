JCPenney Proclaims “Shopping is Back!” in New Campaign as it Celebrates 120 Years as an Iconic American Brand

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney — the shopping destination for diverse, working American families — reveals today the “Shopping is Back!” brand campaign.

The integrated campaign includes a fresh brand look in stores and online; a celebration of shopping and the Company’s 120th birthday with a special sales promotion of 30% off storewide plus for our reward members, an extra $10 bonus reward for every $50 spent now through April 12; a series of advertising spots featuring Melissa Villaseñor as the fabulously unique and confident Penny James; and the JCPenney Cross-Country “Shopping is Back!” Tour, that brings the party to families and communities across the U.S.

“The JCPenney brand holds an incredibly special place in millions of Americans’ closets, homes and memories. We celebrate this legacy while showing a reinvigorated JCPenney brand that expresses our energy and optimism, which we want customers to experience with us,” said Bill Cunningham, vice president, Marketing. “JCPenney is transforming itself with innovation and imagination and is ready to get back to connecting with our customers through shopping.”

“Shopping is Back!” and Here to Stay

Consumers are more ready than ever to get back out there, to the places and people that bring them happiness. JCPenney is leading the charge to welcome people into stores across America, where consumers can reconnect with all the reasons they love the shopping experience. At JCPenney locations and online, customers will explore and discover products for every moment big and small and know for certain that “Shopping is Back!”

To bring to the campaign to life, JCPenney is thrilled to introduce a recurring character named Penny James. Melissa Villaseñor, TV and film comedian and current cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” transforms into Ms. James, the ultimate All-In Shopping Enthusiast who finds happiness in every corner of JCPenney.

As a JCPenney superfan, Ms. James is seen throughout video and graphics sharing all the reasons to love the JCPenney shopping experience, from modeling fabulous outfits, cozying up with home décor, relaxing with a hair treatment and style, and buying a pair of sassy, JCPenney-red prescription glasses. She joyously declares, “Shopping is Back!”

“The character of Penny James is a playful tribute to our customers and what they love about JCPenney. Shopping is back, and it’s time for JCPenney to be bold and lively, just like Penny,” said Carl Byrd, vice president, Creative & Brand Synergy. “We found a dream collaborator in Melissa, who graciously helped bring this unforgettable and endearing representative of our brand to life.”

Ms. James wishes JCPenney a happy 120th birthday in the first video spot airing now.

120 Years Young

Since April 14, 1902, JCPenney has lived by The Golden Rule to bring style and value to working families across the country. The Company evolved with these families by redesigning shopping experiences, embracing fashion and cultural trends, and enriching special traditions. Today, JCPenney proudly brings back shopping as the only one-stop destination providing diverse customers with fashion, quality, convenience and value no matter where, when or how they want to shop.

“As we reach the 120-year milestone and step into a new season — for fashion and our Company — there’s a lot of excitement around JCPenney, which shines through in our campaign,” said Cunningham. “‘Shopping is Back!’ allows us to spotlight our standout portfolio of private brands, national brands and partnerships, the inclusivity at the heart of our Company and product assortments, and the work we’ve done as a business to evolve once again.”

Serving Up Style & Experiences Nationwide

JCPenney takes “Shopping is Back!” on the road with a tour crossing America. Each stop will offer a block party-style celebration with local food vendors, games, music and giveaways. Families are invited to join as the Company pays tribute to the customers it has served for generations and welcomes new ones with a celebration 120 years in the making.

“We’re grateful for the tens of millions of customers who have demonstrated their JCPenney love and loyalty,” said Cunningham. “There’s no more authentic way to thank them, our associates and the communities we serve than by creating experiences that tap into JCPenney memories we cherish and creating new ones, too.”

JCPenney and its associates will also team up with nonprofit partners in the communities the tour visits to support the Company’s philanthropic mission to help close the opportunity gap for under-resourced youth.

Catch the JCPenney Cross-Country “Shopping is Back!” Tour as it makes its way coast-to-coast visiting stores starting May 14 through the summer and back-to-school season:

Torrance, California – May 14

Henderson, Nevada – May 21

Lone Tree, Colorado – May 28

El Paso, Texas – June 4

Frisco, Texas – June 11

Springfield, Missouri – June 18

Schaumburg, Illinois – July 2

Fort Wayne, Indiana – July 16

Louisville, Kentucky – July 23

Buford, Georgia – July 30

Whitehall, Pennsylvania – August 6

Garden City, New York – August 13

Images and Resources

To download this release and hi-res multimedia, please visit the JCPenney Newsroom.

About JCPenney

JCPenney is the shopping destination for diverse, working American families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrates 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney's Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.