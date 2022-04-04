KinderCare Named 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace for Sixth Consecutive Year

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KinderCare Learning Companies, one of the nation’s largest providers of early childhood and school-age education and child care, is proud to announce that it has received the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for the sixth consecutive year. KinderCare remains the first and only early childhood education provider to be recognized with this award, and one of only four employers worldwide, across all sectors, to receive this distinction six years in a row. The award, given by Gallup, honors organizations for their extraordinary ability to create engaged workplace cultures that drive business outcomes.

“We’re deeply honored to earn the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award and to be one of only four organizations to have received this distinction six years in a row. As the only child care provider in this group, it's especially rewarding considering how relevant child care is for employers and working families across all sectors,” said Jessica Harrah, Chief People Officer at KinderCare Learning Companies. “This achievement is a testament to the incredible work our employees do every day in programs across the country. We simply could not do the important work of supporting the communities, families and children we serve without their commitment -- from their focus on learning from each other and working together to overcome challenges to bringing amazing experiences to life across all of our programs.”

KinderCare employs more than 30,000 educators and support staff who provide early childhood education and care at more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites across the country. KinderCare provides all employees with competitive benefits, including a child care tuition benefit, and gauges family and employee engagement annually to help ensure we’re continuing to support our communities and employees in the best possible ways.

According to Gallup, only 20 percent of employees worldwide are engaged in the company they work for – committed to their work and connected to their workplace – and just 32 percent of employees in the U.S. are engaged. According to Gallup, highly engaged workers result in fewer negative outcomes and greater success for organizations. Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winners have 14 engaged employees for every one actively disengaged employee. Similarly, KinderCare has an employee engagement ratio that’s nearly seven times the rate in the U.S. and just over 13 times the global rate.

“Gallup’s 2022 Exceptional Workplace Award winners have steered their organizations through another unprecedented and challenging year. They didn’t slow down or hit ‘pause’ during times of uncertainty. They stayed true to their organizational values. Gallup commends all of the 2022 GEWA winners for their resiliency, determination and commitment to making their people a priority,” said Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

KinderCare Learning Companies is one of America’s largest providers of early childhood and school-age education and child care. KinderCare supports hardworking families with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today’s dynamic work environment in 40 states and the District of Columbia:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early childhood education and child care for children six weeks to 12 years old;

that offer early childhood education and child care for children six weeks to 12 years old; At work, through KinderCare Education at Work™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2022, KinderCare earned its sixth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four companies worldwide to win this award for six consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.