Icon Source Unveils Free Open Market Exchange Software for College Athlete NIL Disclosure, Compliance, and Local Dealmaking

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Icon Source, the leading digital marketplace connecting brands and athletes for endorsements and partnerships, announced today the launch of its new Icon Suite local marketplace available for free to all NCAA colleges and their student-athletes across the United States. The innovative software tool simplifies the NIL administrative process for colleges and universities across two key areas–deal disclosure and compliance–while simultaneously offering a seamless system for connecting national and local companies, alumni, and other interested parties with student-athletes.

Icon Suite is currently live at the University of Central Florida and Washington State University, with an expected 25 additional universities on-boarding in the coming weeks.

“We developed Icon Suite as part of our mission to add value to every collegiate athlete and ease the process for students, administrators, and local companies,” said Drew Butler, Executive Vice President of Collegiate at Icon Source. “Removing the barrier to entry with an open market solution allows schools at every level to participate and tap into their local community efficiently and with ease. This is truly NIL for all - no matter the size of the school or market, we are very proud to level the playing field by offering this tool at no cost.”

Custom branded for each collegiate partner, Icon Suite makes it easy for athletes to disclose all NIL deals through the student login and allows compliance officers to access contracts and analytics across demographic breakdowns, as well as other key metrics, in the reporting section. The branded exchange also services local businesses and alumni through the platform by providing direct access to athletes, as well as guidance, education, and Icon Source support throughout the athlete sponsorship facilitation process.

Set up time is minimal, as an Icon Suite system has already been built by Icon Source for every NCAA institution to expedite its launch on campuses and eliminate any administrative setup burden for schools. Icon Suite requires no contract and comes at no cost to the university, allowing athletic departments to add the useful offering into their existing NIL processes.

“Icon Suite, the new offering from Icon Source, offers Directors of Athletics a great solution for maximizing NIL opportunities for their student-athletes while having full visibility and transparency into the scope of the NIL activity,” said Oliver Luck, former Athletic Director & NCAA executive.

The full-service system will provide local brands and alumni with easy access to potential student-athlete partners while reducing the administrative demands of NIL dealmaking.

For additional details on the Icon Suite software, click here. Interested universities can request a demonstration by emailing drewbutler@iconsource.com.

About Icon Source

Icon Source is a digital marketplace that brings agents, athletes, and brands together. The Denver-based company is the only platform that provides brands of all sizes direct communication with agents and athletes, eliminating unnecessary intermediate steps to engage with professional and college athletes. For additional information and to create a free account, visit www.iconsource.com.