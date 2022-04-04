SecurAcath® Receives Innovative Technology Contract From Vizient

PLYMOUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interrad Medical, a privately held medical device company, announces its SecurAcath device has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country. The contract was based on the recommendation of SecurAcath by hospital experts in this category who serve on one of Vizient's member-led councils.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

The SecurAcath is the only subcutaneous catheter securement device in the world. Just one SecurAcath lasts the life of the line and can significantly reduce risk of catheter-related infections, dramatically decrease catheter dislodgement and migration, decrease catheter replacement costs, and lower total cost of patient care. SecurAcath has amassed a great body clinical evidence and guidance support. Learn more at www.securacath.com.

"We are very pleased the SecurAcath has been recognized by the experts to receive the Innovative Technology contract," said Joe Goldberger, President and CEO of Interrad Medical. “We look forward to offering SecurAcath to the full Vizient membership through this contract to enhance clinical and patient care with this important medical technology."

“Congratulations to Interrad Medical for being awarded an Innovative Technology contract,” said Kelly Flaharty, director of contract process. “Our member council recommended SecurAcath for this contract based on the efficiencies it offers and its potential to make an incremental difference in health care.”

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks, and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $130 billion in annual purchasing volume.

Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Interrad Medical, Inc.

Plymouth, Minnesota-based Interrad Medical, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices designed for minimally-invasive interventional and surgical procedures. The lead product, the SecurAcath Subcutaneous Anchor Securement System (SASS), is a revolutionary new method for catheter securement that does not require sutures or adhesives.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements.