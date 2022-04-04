Guardant Health Announces Partnership with Epic to Streamline Access to Company’s Broad Portfolio of Cancer Tests

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced a partnership with Epic, the nation’s most widely used comprehensive health record, to integrate the company’s broad portfolio of cancer tests with Epic. This integration will make it easier for health systems, community healthcare providers and retail health clinics to make Guardant Health blood tests part of routine clinical care by providing direct ordering access and results delivery.

“This partnership will allow us to provide a best-in-class customer experience for healthcare providers to easily order Guardant Health tests and access results quickly, giving them more time to focus on their patients,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health co-CEO. “We are committed to providing the highest quality service to healthcare professionals, and the integration of our tests with Epic, which will include Guardant SHIELD™, our blood test to screen for early signs of colorectal cancer, will help to increase the scale and adoption of our offerings in both community practices and large health systems.”

Clinicians will be able to order Guardant Health tests electronically within Epic once the integration is complete in the third quarter of this year. In addition to Guardant SHIELD, clinicians will be able to order current flagship tests such as Guardant360® CDx and Guardant360 Response™ to help physicians inform treatment decisions for patients with advanced cancer, and Guardant Reveal™ to detect residual and recurrent disease in patients with early-stage cancer. This integration will ensure healthcare providers have easy access to test results and health information in one single, secure place so that they can quickly make informed treatment decisions for their patients.

“Our shared commitment to healthcare innovation makes this partnership a natural fit that will benefit clinicians and patients alike,” said Alan Hutchison, vice president of population health at Epic. “Guardant Health’s integration with Epic will provide an easier and more efficient workflow for clinicians to order cancer tests and access real-time results, giving providers the information they need to make the best care decision for their patients.”

ABOUT GUARDANT HEALTH

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening.

