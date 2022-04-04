Glamhive Announces First International Glamhive Live Style & Beauty Summit Presented by Mary Kay Global Design Studio

LOS ANGELES & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What started out as a way for the style community to come together has grown into one of the largest gatherings of the style community worldwide. Now, with travel back in full swing, Glamhive’s Spring Style and Beauty Summit is launching in London on April 23rd. Glamhive and Mary Kay Design Studio are launching this summit as a hybrid physical-digital experience with guests attending in-person and virtually, all from the ultra-chic Bulgari Hotel London. 100% of ticket sales will be donated to the International Rescue Committee for their efforts in Ukraine.

The Spring Summit will be the company’s eighth summit and will once again bring together industry leaders and top celebrity image makers to discuss style, creating, funding, and launching businesses, the future of fashion, and much more.

The all-day, ticketed event will feature six panels with 25-plus speakers. Below is an overview of the topics that will be covered by the all-star speaker line-up.

TOPICS:

The London Perspective

Unstoppable: Ladies Who Launch

Tea With British Vogue’s Dena Giannini

Brand Yourself: Growing Your Personal Brand

How To Make A Statement With Your Style

The Future Of Fashion

CO-HOSTS

STEPHANIE SPRANGERS - Founder & CEO, Glamhive

NICOLE CHAVEZ - Celebrity Stylist to Kristen Bell and Jessica Simpson

SPEAKERS:

Our speakers are celebrity stylists, makeup artists, and image-makers who work with the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond, including:

Celebrity Stylists: Nicole Chavez & Zadrian Smith

Celebrity Beauty: Christian Wood & Tania Grier

Editors: Dena Giannini (British Vogue) & Brian Underwood (O Magazine)

Tickets to the conference are ₤149 GBP for an all-day in-person ticket and ₤45 GBP for a virtual ticket. Presenting sponsor for the Glamhive LIVE Spring Style and Beauty Summit is Mary Kay and its Mary Kay Global Design Studio and Bulgari Hotels.

For more information, visit https://www.glamhive.com/live-upcoming

About Glamhive: Glamhive was founded by entrepreneur Stephanie Sprangers in 2017 with the vision to democratize personal styling and the premise that the confidence that comes with glamour should not be exclusive to the rich and famous.

The online styling experience offers anyone with a WiFi connection access to stylists who will provide them with the support they need to be the best version of themselves. For stylists, it is a seamless end-to-end platform to help them grow their network and their business, 100% virtually.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.