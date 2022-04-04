Unison Industries Signs Long-term Agreement with Blue Origin for BE-7, BE-3U and BE-4 Ignition Systems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unison Industries today announced a long-term agreement with Blue Origin to design, manufacture, test and support ignition systems for Blue Origin’s BE-7, BE-3U and BE-4 engines.

The BE-4 engine, the world’s most powerful liquid oxygen/liquified natural gas engine, powers Blue Origin’s New Glenn and United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan launch vehicles. Blue Origin’s New Shepard vehicle is powered by the BE-3U, and BE-7 powers the Blue Moon Lunar Lander.

Tom Hoferer, president of Unison Industries, said, "Unison supplies advanced performance solutions for nearly every engine and airframe program in the world. However, the benefits of Unison’s technology reach far beyond the aerospace market. Our large product portfolio, in particular our ignition systems, have been supporting both military and commercial space missions for decades. We look forward to working with Blue Origin to ensure mission readiness and help them to reach new frontiers in space travel.”

About Unison Industries

Unison Industries, LLC, is a leading global supplier of complex gas turbine engine components and electrical & mechanical systems. Unison supplies nearly every engine and airframe program, providing the most advanced performance solutions for a wide variety of markets including aviation, space and defense, power, oil and gas, and transportation. Unison is a global company, employing more than 5,000 people across five major manufacturing locations as well as engineering centers and supporting sites worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.unisonindustries.com/