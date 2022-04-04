The Hoffman Agency wins global integrated communications brief with cybersecurity leader Trellix.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hoffman Agency has won the retained global agency brief with Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the next generation of extended detection and response (XDR). Following a competitive review, Trellix has appointed The Hoffman Agency as its agency of record, supporting Trellix with public relations, content and social in the U.S. and EMEA as well as expanding its existing relationship in APAC.

Trellix launched as a new company in January 2022, emerging from the joining of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye in October 2021. Trellix provides customers with an XDR ecosystem that adapts at the speed of threat actors and delivers advanced cyber threat intelligence to help organizations build resilience. It calls this living security, providing risk reduction to security operations teams by using automation to prioritize investigations and accelerate detection, response and remediation.

“It’s such a unique assignment to be part of building a brand from the ground up with assets that include nearly 5,000 employees and $1.8B in revenue,” commented Lou Hoffman, CEO at The Hoffman Agency, who added, “By bringing all media, not just earned media, under one umbrella, we can scale a campaign that’s in lockstep with the brand’s aspirations.”

“We were looking to uplevel our communications programs to align with our next-generation approach to cybersecurity and the evolution of our business,” said Sara Aiello, vice president, Global Communications at Trellix. “Hoffman understood our vision and has the skills and energy to deliver on an integrated global strategy across traditional and social media. Hoffman shares our enthusiasm, making them a great partner for Trellix.”

Lou Hoffman continued: “We love high-profile spaces. It’s tough to get more high profile than cybersecurity which literally impacts every type of organization on the planet. Teaming with Trellix to make a positive difference in the world has our 31-strong team ready to hit the ground sprinting.”

