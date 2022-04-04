CRN® Lists Liqid in Its 2022 Partner Program Guide

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liqid, the world’s leading software company delivering data center composability, announced today the company’s Liqid Matrix™ composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) platform has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The Liqid Channel Sales Team has rapidly expanded its footprint of channel and value-added reseller (VAR) partnerships since its first inclusion in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide. The software-defined CDI platform and composable NVMe solutions offer unprecedented efficiency, IT agility, and time-to-value companies deploying artificial intelligence and other emerging, high-value applications.

“For the second year, Liqid is honored to be included among the industry’s most innovative and influential companies featured in the CRN Partner Program Guide. Many of the challenges and constraints currently faced by IT channel providers and their customers are unprecedented, and Liqid Matrix CDI software and solutions are built with that in mind,” said Nader Soudah, Vice President, Channel, Liqid. “Deploying Liqid Matrix solutions, channel partners can help their customers make the most of hardware already in deployment and grow disaggregated infrastructure as required, reduce capital and operational expenses, minimize environmental impact, and discover the architectural flexibility to address the unprecedented while exceeding expectation.”

The company recently introduced the Liqid ThinkTank, a turnkey solution that simplifies deployment of CDI and enables channel partners to meet the growing demand for composable solutions. With Liqid ThinkTank, organizations can:

Accelerate time-to-results for AI-driven GPU workloads at scale with a unified CDI solution;

Maximize GPU compute capabilities in tandem with storage and accelerators for new levels of efficiency, while extracting maximum value from hardware investments;

Use fewer resources to do more work, reducing physical and carbon footprints with superior resource utilization.

Liqid ThinkTank uses software to assign as many GPUs to a server as are needed, irrespective of whether the devices are physically designed to fit in the server. The software-defined simplicity of Liqid ThinkTank enables accelerated time-to-results by allowing IT teams to quickly deploy and scale GPU and other resources to support the most challenging workloads across the AI workflow, from data preparation and analytics to training and inference.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Liqid

Liqid’s composable infrastructure software platform, Liqid Matrix™, unlocks cloud-like speed and flexibility plus higher efficiency from data center infrastructure. Now IT can configure, deploy, and scale physical, bare-metal servers in seconds, then reallocate valuable accelerator and storage resources via software as needs evolve. Dynamically provision previously impossible systems or scale existing investments, and then redeploy resources where needed in real-time. Unlock cloud-like datacenter agility at any scale and experience new levels of resource and operational efficiency with Liqid.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

