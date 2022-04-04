Bioenterprise Canada Welcomes Sustainability Sponsors

GUELPH, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioenterprise, Canada’s Food & Agri-Tech Engine, is unveiling its commitment to supporting Canada’s climate goals by welcoming five new sustainable innovation sponsors. Aramark, Bayer, BASF, MNP, and Norton Rose Fulbright are helping to drive the Engine’s sustainable innovation efforts that are supporting Canada’s drive to be a leader in food sustainability and food security.

“We all want a better, more sustainable future and during this time of pivotal global change, we have a real opportunity to shape how we want to live, work and eat through sustainable innovation,” says Bioenterprise Canada CEO Dave Smardon. “Innovation is influencing all aspects of our sector from soil health and animal welfare to bio-based products and waste reduction strategies – and we are thrilled that these corporate leaders will be working with us to support and advance sustainable innovation of all kinds.”

As an organization, Bioenterprise Canada is committed to helping Canada reach its sustainability goals by offering individualized commercialization services to innovative food and agri-tech companies, delivering programming that supports sustainable products and cleantech solutions, encouraging collaboration between industry experts, accelerators, and research institutions, and taking an active role in educational events and public discussions around climate action.

“We’ve made great strides in reducing the carbon footprint of our food and agriculture production, and innovation gives us a tremendous opportunity to do even more to help Canada reach its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 while ensuring that we continue to contribute to global food security,” says Bioenterprise Innovation Advisor Denise Dewar. “That makes it critical to have many different voices at the table to share expertise and challenge conventional thinking about what our collective future can and should be.”

The Engine’s innovation sponsors will be sharing and providing input with other food and agri-tech businesses on sustainable practices, participating in projects and programs to promote Canada’s global efforts in food sustainability and security, and actively engaging in positive impacts on social issues. They’ll also play key roles in helping to bring new innovative products to market and become connected to the Engine’s national network of businesses, advisors, and researchers to advance their own corporate sustainability initiatives.

More information about the Engine’s sustainable innovation commitment, its sustainable innovation partners and examples of novel, sustainable innovations its programs support is available at https://bioenterprise.ca/sustainability/.

Bioenterprise Canada is Canada’s Food & Agri-Tech Engine, bringing more than 15 years of industry experience and a national and international network of research institutions, academia, mentors and experts, government, and industry to help small and medium-sized businesses in the sector nationwide Connect, Innovate, and Grow. Through its experienced partner network, Bioenterprise Canada offers a wide range of expertise and support to its members, and partnerships with other industries help open doors to new technologies and platforms to help food and agri-tech businesses innovate and grow. Visit https://bioenterprise.ca/ to learn more.