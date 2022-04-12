CORRECTING and REPLACING DigiWallet Launches Innovative Mobile Financial Services in Belize with Telepin

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last paragraph of the release dated April 4, 2022 should read: Visit www.digiwallet.bz for more information. (instead of Visit www.digiwallet.com for more information.).

The updated release reads:

DIGIWALLET LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE MOBILE FINANCIAL SERVICES IN BELIZE WITH TELEPIN

Telepin’s cloud-based solution to power countrywide access to mobile financial services

Telepin Software, a global leader in mobile financial services software, today announced that it is powering the pioneering launch DigiWallet, a new, easy-to-use, secure and reliable mobile payment solution nationwide in Belize.

With Telepin's mobile money platform, DigiWallet provides countrywide access to mobile financial services, enabling end-users, merchants, and agents to benefit from contactless cash transactions, which will expand economic growth. As a part of the solution, Telepin also provides both a mobile app available on iPhone, Android and secure embedded USSD, which enables mobile users to make immediate payments, perform online purchases, and send or receive money instantly on any handset from anywhere in Belize.

"DigiWallet will revolutionize the payment experience in Belize, driving innovation, financial inclusion, and greater financial choices to Belizeans," said Ivan Tesucum, Chief Executive Officer, Digi. "After a careful analysis, we selected Telepin given its cloud-native, scalable, and feature-rich mobile financial services software. The Telepin team led solution implementation and system integration and deployed our cloud-hosted solution in a few months," concluded Ivan.

"We are honored to have been selected by Belize’s National Telecom as its mobile financial services technology partner across Belize," said Eric Feeley, Chief Technology Officer, Telepin. "By choosing Telepin, DigiWallet will enable the digitization of mobile banking by enabling contactless interactions between consumers, agents, and merchants," added Eric.

Telepin's unique software helps mobile operators deliver robust financial services offerings to subscribers and merchant customers. It can be deployed on-prem or on the cloud, enabling mobile operators to add services like core banking, loans, credit, insurance, virtual credit cards, and more to scale quickly. The software seamlessly integrates into existing mobile and financial services infrastructure, leveraging the investments already made in charging systems, replenishment systems, and value-added service delivery platforms.

About Telepin Software

Telepin Software is a global leader in mobile financial services software, delivering mobile operators the most efficient and cost-effective way to control their distribution networks, maximize revenues from mobile financial services, and drive innovative mobile financial applications. Telepin’s customer base includes tier-one operators in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

The company is a division of the Lumine Group, a portfolio of Constellation Software Inc., the largest independent software company in Canada. Visit www.telepin.com for more information.

About DigiWallet Limited

DigiWallet Limited is a subsidiary of Digi and is a limited liability company incorporated under Chapter 250 of the Laws of Belize. DigiWallet Ltd. is set to provide universal access to financial services for all Belizeans by providing the most complete and superior mobile wallet solution in Belize that will offer all Belizeans easy, safe and secure access to the widest array of financial services via the most reliable network.

Visit www.digiwallet.bz for more information.