Dalrada Announces Partnership With Puradigm Air and Surface Purification Systems

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") announces that the Company is an official distributor of Puradigm air purification systems, the industry’s most validated purification technology. Puradigm’s patented purification systems are proven in laboratory and real-world testing to combat harmful surface and air contaminants, including SARS-CoV-2 (1). Together, Dalrada and Puradigm are committed to providing solutions to improve health and air quality in the world’s most demanding environments.

Dalrada's Chairman and CEO, Brian Bonar, states, "Puradigm aligns with Dalrada and Dalrada Health’s mission to lead with disruptive technology that positively impacts lives. We are excited to provide highly-effective indoor air purification systems to our clients with Puradigm’s cutting-edge products and technologies in response to the ongoing health crisis."

Puradigm’s patented and proprietary indoor air purification systems reduce airborne and surface mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens in residential and commercial spaces.

Padraig Lawlor, CEO of Puradigm, states, “We are thrilled to be working with Dalrada as a strategic partner for future expansion. Puradigm has seen its sales pipeline grow tremendously in the past two years and new partnerships like Dalrada allow us to accelerate our product rollout to multiple key markets."

Lawlor adds, "We believe our technology is critical to contain current as well as future pandemics and can dramatically minimize contamination in indoor spaces. Most importantly, our technology can run safely on a continuous basis even in fully-occupied spaces."

Dalrada continuously creates and represents innovative, impactful solutions to address the complex challenges of today and the future. To learn more about Dalrada Corporation, please visit www.Dalrada.com.

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment. For more information on Puradigm visit www.Puradigm.com.

(1) https://www.puradigm.com/category/testing-validation/

About Dalrada (DFCO)

With perseverance, valor, dedication, and vision, Dalrada Corporation is dedicated to tackling worldwide challenges of today and tomorrow.

Dalrada is a global company that operates under the tenet of creating impactful innovations that matter for the world. The Company works continually to produce disruptive solutions that bridge the gap of accessibility and accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Established in 1982, the Company has since grown its footprint to include the business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, and Dalrada Technologies. Each of Dalrada's subsidiaries actively produces affordable and accessible world-class solutions to global problems. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, the statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.