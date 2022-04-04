Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Launches New Corporate Website

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has launched its newly designed corporate website at www.southernglazers.com, featuring an elevated design and improved user experience for both current and prospective suppliers, customers, vendors, and employees. With usability at the forefront of the new design, the website has been built to better serve the needs of stakeholders who want to engage or do business with Southern Glazer’s. Whether it’s searching for a career opportunity, submitting a proposal to become a new supplier, registering as a diverse vendor, or finding important customer resources such as how to access the Proof® eCommerce platform, visitors can easily navigate to the actionable information they need.

The mobile responsive website showcases Southern Glazer’s leadership in the hospitality industry, highlighting its brand building expertise, supply chain capabilities, investments in technology, innovative customer solutions, and socially responsible and inclusive culture. Visitors to the site will find information is presented through rich photography, engaging videos and storytelling. For example:

Greater visibility into the Company’s extensive portfolio of wine, spirits, beer, CBD, and non-alcoholic products can be found in the Our Products section.

section. Thought leadership and category insights will be regularly updated on the Partner Resources page.

page. There are more ways than ever for customers and partners to learn about our capabilities and connect directly with unique selling divisions.

Prospective employees can explore and apply for open roles by navigating to Join the Team .

. Programs showcasing the Company’s commitment to diversity, from a call to hear from minority-owned and craft brands, to initiatives that uplift underserved communities, are highlighted across the site.

The full breadth of Southern Glazer’s social responsibility and environmental sustainability priorities are showcased on Our Commitments pages.

“Our redesigned Southern Glazer’s corporate website truly brings to life not only our business capabilities, but also who we are as a company and what we care about,” said Wayne E. Chaplin, CEO, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “In addition to the new content and valuable resources now available, we are excited to be leveraging a world-class digital platform that provides a wide range of experiential capabilities for engagement that will greatly improve the experience for people visiting our site.”

The site was designed by brand experience firm Goods & Services. Selected for their commitment to producing brand experiences that evoke emotion while creating value, Goods & Services’ approach to creativity and craftmanship was a perfect match for Southern Glazer’s. The new site operates on the Adobe Experience Manager content management system, enabling real time updates and optimized, scalable experiences that matter to site visitors as Southern Glazer’s business continues to grow and evolve.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @SGWineSpirits.