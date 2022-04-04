AIT Worldwide Logistics’ Global Office Network Expands to India

AIT’s rapidly growing network of global offices expands to India with a new facility in Mumbai. The global freight forwarder's lean business model in India helps control logistics costs and improves operational efficiency.

ITASCA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global freight forwarder AIT Worldwide Logistics is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in the gateway city of Mumbai, India. Staffed by an initial team of 11 experienced logistics professionals, the office is the first of multiple AIT facilities slated to open in strategic locations across the Republic of India in 2022 and beyond.

According to AIT’s Chief Business Officer, Greg Weigel, expanding the company’s worldwide network of more than 100 offices enhances responsiveness to global customers shipping to and from the world’s second-most populous country.

“Establishing a dedicated team in India improves service integrity for shippers,” said Weigel. “The office’s comprehensive connection with AIT’s global operations platform allows us to provide customers with the most seamless experience possible.”

While logistics costs in India tend to be high in comparison to other nations, AIT’s Vice President of India and Middle East, Vikram Paul, said his team is countering the status quo with the establishment of a unique, lean operational model.

“By outsourcing certain areas of finance, human resources, and operational execution, we control costs while focusing on the core of our business – world-class logistics solutions for clients,” Paul said. “Keeping our operations as efficient as possible helps us make our customers more competitive. The India team is agile and experienced, but most of all, they embody a ‘start-up’ mentality that correlates with India’s emergence as a net manufacturer and exporter.”

AIT-Mumbai is already handling a broad variety of air and ocean shipments to and from China, Indonesia, North America, Poland, United Arab Emirates, and Western Europe, among others. With operations at all major airports and seaports across India, the team supports customers representing the region’s prominent automotive, consumer retail, life sciences, and technology industries.

The team in India is expected to nearly quadruple in size before the end of the year while securing additional licenses to facilitate the integrated supply chain solution services that will complement air and ocean operations.

The next AIT facility in India is expected to open in the National Capital Territory of Delhi later in 2022, with more locations to follow.

AIT Worldwide Logistics India Private Limited

Unit No. 415, A-Wing, Kanakia Wallstreet

Chakala, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri (East)

Mumbai 400093



About AIT Worldwide Logistics

AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, food, government, healthcare, high-tech, industrial and life sciences. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT’s flexible business model customizes door-to-door deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail — on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 100 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT’s full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at www.aitworldwide.com.

Our Mission

At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers’ trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.