BlockFills Announces Integration with Sudrania Fund Services to Provide Fund Administration Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlockFills, a fast-growing global digital asset trading and financial technology company, today announced it has integrated with Sudrania Fund Services Corp. (“Sudrania”), the hyper-growth global leader in digital assets fund administration. The integration pairs two forces in the digital asset trading industry to provide improved customer service and access to traders around the world.

Using BlockFills’ industry-leading API, Sudrania’s global network of clients, who are seeking deep spot liquidity, derivatives, and lending services, will now be able to pull transaction data, balances, and history automatically and significantly ease reporting and administrative tasks. BlockFills’ market-leading end-to-end API features near instantaneous execution through the company’s liquidity network, and a web-based admin function that allows for instant trade reconciliation and reporting. Backed by this powerful API, Sudrania will also gain increased exposure to the digital asset community as it expands its reach to further support digital asset managers seeking an easier operational experience.

Likewise, BlockFills clients will now be able to onboard with Sudrania, knowing relevant trade data will be smoothly integrated into Sudrania’s Seamless Crypto system – a cloud-based fund administration platform designed to handle the unique operational needs required to service digital assets and cryptocurrency funds. Sudrania’s Seamless Crypto application allows investment managers to fully outsource their fund administration and back-office operations via a cloud-based solution and provides functionality needed to manage cryptocurrency funds.

"Sudrania is a force in the fund administration space, and we see great value in our clients having access to their products and services in such a way that represents the lowest possible operational lift for them,” said Nick Hammer, co-founder and CEO of BlockFills. “Further, in meeting with the Sudrania team, we know there are clients who utilize their services who are an ideal fit for BlockFills' offerings. That our and Sudrania’s customers can engage with new services with low operational lift, makes this an all-around great fit."

“We are excited to announce the completion of the integration of Seamless Crypto with the BlockFills ECN,” said Shalin Madan, CAIA, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Sudrania. “We are pleased that this integration will allow our clients a quicker and better operational setup with back-office accounting and reporting and will improve the delivery times to our clients.”

Based out of Chicago and founded in 2019, BlockFills is one of the fastest growing crypto liquidity providers in the U.S. Their digital asset technology is already serving over 700 institutional clients across 50 countries. To reach BlockFills regarding business opportunities, please email trade@blockfills.com, or for more information, please visit www.blockfills.com.

To learn more about Sudrania Fund Services, visit Sudrania.com.

About BlockFills

BlockFills is a disruptive financial technology firm dedicated to the provision of end-to-end solutions for global crypto currency market participants. The Company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology platform that solves major liquidity fragmentation problems in the marketplace. The platform provides price discovery, price aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot, derivatives, and lending markets. In addition, BlockFills provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that simplify all aspects of the trade lifecycle for institutions in the sector.

About Sudrania Fund Services

Sudrania Fund Services is a global fund administrator based in Chicago, Illinois offering its proprietary Seamless Suite, an award-winning, full-scale cloud-based, fund administration application integrating portfolio, fund accounting and investor reporting to provide best-in-class solutions to both the traditional and alternative investment fund management community. Seamless Suite processes high-frequency trading volumes to deliver daily NAV for hedge funds, digital assets funds, SPVs, mutual funds, private equity funds, Venture Capital funds, impact funds, commodity pools and mortgage funds. Sudrania’s operations and technology are SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 audited, and it currently has over 800 staff across its global offices.

