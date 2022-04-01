The Union School District & Belmont Village Senior Living Los Gatos Launch Unprecedented Partnership Featuring Intergenerational Programming for Aging Adults and School-Aged Children

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Belmont Village Senior Living (BV), nationally recognized developer, owner, and operator of premier senior living communities, is proud to announce the opening of its newest senior living community in Los Gatos, California as their unique public-private partnership (PPP) with the Union School District (USD) commences. Belmont Village and USD will interweave education and senior living to offer first-of-its-kind intergenerational programming for aging adults and elementary and middle school-aged children. The partnership will unite Belmont Village residents, USD educators, students, and the Los Gatos/San Jose community with a new training center, additional parking for teachers, and a tech enabled meeting space for the whole community to enjoy.

San Jose Councilmember Pam Foley says, “This is an exciting moment for San José and the Bay Area as a whole. We are grateful that Belmont Village has committed to investing in the community by not only providing an unmatched facility for senior living and care but also bringing a beautiful new addition to the community that everyone can enjoy and benefit from for generations to come.”

Union School District Superintendent Dr. Carrie Andrews adds, “Union School District is proud to be a part of a vision that promotes rewarding, multigenerational interactions and connections for the children in our elementary and middle schools, as well as our teachers. Belmont Village’s presence in the community will undoubtedly play a great role in enriching our students’ educational experiences, development, and overall well being for years to come.”

Nestled in Los Gatos on school district property, Belmont Village Los Gatos brings contemporary architecture and a quaint, beautifully landscaped park open to the greater Los Gatos community, featuring inviting landscaping and outdoor lounge spaces, improving the overall appearance of the USD land.

All aspects of daily life are influenced by Belmont Village's proprietary, evidence-based approach to programming, health, and wellness. The community offers assisted living and memory care along with a variety of studio and one-and two-bedroom floorplans. Generous indoor/outdoor areas are perfect for dining and resident engagement. With such an ideal location, residents can remain active in the community they know, while benefiting from unmatched clinical care and award-winning, innovative offerings like the Circle of Friends® and Whole Brain Fitness programs that have nurtured and engaged the mind, body, and spirit of Bay Area residents for more than 20 years.

“Aging is a gift, and we strive to help our honored residents continue to live purposeful, rich and fulfilling lives,” says Patricia Will, CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. “Our inter-generational programming will allow our accomplished residents to teach and mentor school-aged kids in a very special way. Many of our residents are retired professors and teachers who have a lot to share with the teachers who will train in the community.”

To book an in-person appointment or for more information on Belmont Village Los Gatos, call 408-559-3333 or visit belmontvillage.com/losgatos.

About Belmont Village Senior Living:

Founded in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of high-quality senior housing with more than 4000 employees. Its communities are renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life safety, reputation for quality of care and leading edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018. Learn more about Belmont Village at www.belmontvillage.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.