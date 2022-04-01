CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Off-grid camping is becoming more popular, as travelers eschew traditional pay-to-stay campsites and RV parks for public lands like Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property or other off-the-beaten path accommodations. Sometimes called “boondocking” or “dispersed camping,” this type of camping requires a campsite to be self-sustaining, relying on no public utilities for water, sewer, and power.

This is why portable generators are so popular with off-grid campers, as they can power refrigerators, TVs, stoves, and lights when away from shore power, bringing all the comforts of home to nature’s wide open spaces. But even in these rustic settings, portable generator users still need to be aware of basic safety. The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) warns that misuse of portable generators can result in exposure to dangerous – even deadly – carbon monoxide (CO).

The safety rules are simple, but they could save a life. Always read the operator’s manual first. Be sure to choose portable generators with automatic CO shutoff systems that meet ANSI/PGMA G300-2018 standard requirements. Keep the generator outside and far away from doors and openings. Always position the generator so fumes are pointed away from your RV, truck/car, trailer, tent, and people. Always be aware of your neighbors and keep fumes pointed away from them, too.

Also, know the symptoms of CO poisoning. They include headache, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, and shortness of breath. If you feel symptoms, leave the area right away.

For more information, a campground safety fact sheet is available on PGMA’s dedicated safety website, https://www.takeyourgeneratoroutside.com/.

About PGMA

The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) is a trade association that seeks to develop and influence safety and performance standards for our industry’s products. PGMA members include major manufacturers of portable generators sold in North America. www.pgmaonline.com.