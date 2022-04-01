KBRA Releases Equipment Loan & Lease Indices for March 2022

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its Equipment Loan & Lease indices for March 2022.

March remittance reports showed solid credit performance across securitized equipment loan and lease pools during the month, as annualized net losses in KBRA’s headline Equipment Loan & Lease Index inched up slightly to 0.05%, while the percentage of accounts 60+ days past due fell 8 bps month-over-month and 20 bps year-over-year, to 0.53%.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.