KBRA Releases Equipment Loan & Lease Indices for March 2022

NEW YORK--()--KBRA releases its Equipment Loan & Lease indices for March 2022.

March remittance reports showed solid credit performance across securitized equipment loan and lease pools during the month, as annualized net losses in KBRA’s headline Equipment Loan & Lease Index inched up slightly to 0.05%, while the percentage of accounts 60+ days past due fell 8 bps month-over-month and 20 bps year-over-year, to 0.53%.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Brian Ford, CFA, Managing Director
Structured Finance Research
+1 (646) 731-2329
brian.ford@kbra.com

Joanne DeSimone, Senior Director
ABS Commercial
+1 (646) 731-2306
joanne.desimone@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Ted Burbage, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-3325
ted.burbage@kbra.com

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Brian Ford, CFA, Managing Director
Structured Finance Research
+1 (646) 731-2329
brian.ford@kbra.com

Joanne DeSimone, Senior Director
ABS Commercial
+1 (646) 731-2306
joanne.desimone@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Ted Burbage, Managing Director
+1 (646) 731-3325
ted.burbage@kbra.com