In Response to a New Study Revealing Approaching Diabetes Epidemic Among American Children, National Physicians Group Provides Roadmap to Curb Crisis, Improve Health of Young People

Trends in prediabetes among children aged 12 to 19 doubled in the last 20 years, according to a survey study published this week in JAMA Pediatrics. According to data from the U.S. government's National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 1999-2018, 1 in 5 children has prediabetes. To curb this crisis, the Physicians Committee, a nonprofit group of 17,000 doctors, outlined key steps to correct this approaching health epidemic.

“Despite the prediabetes crisis among young people, there has been no large-scale, meaningful response from health leaders,” says Adjunct Professor of Medicine at George Washington University School of Medicine and President of the Physicians Committee Neal Barnard, MD, FACC. “Physicians Committee medical staff are prepared to assist in implementing the following strategy, which is a solid start to a response commensurate with the crisis at hand.”

The Physicians Committee Roadmap to Address the Prediabetes Crisis Among Young People in the U.S.:

Put in place vegan meals in U.S. public schools . Follow the lead of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has implemented vegan school lunches on Friday in the New York City public school system. Mayor Adams’ effort is just the most recent example of schools improving their plant-based offerings for kids. Apply a new emphasis on plant-based foods in the U.S. Dietary Guidelines . The USDA should rework its guidelines released Dec. 29, 2020, to do three things: Delete dairy promotions, since dairy products increase cancer risk, while nondairy calcium sources help prevent cancer; Avoid equating “protein” with meat, as there are abundant sources of protein without meat’s fat and cholesterol; And increase emphasis on plant-based foods, which are associated with reduced risk of obesity, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. Use clear language about defining a healthful diet . Rather than saying “eat right,” share resources and specific guidelines that include recommended amounts of vegetables, legumes, grains, and fruits as outlined in the Power Plate for nutrition. Abandon vague and irrelevant advice , such as the need for children to exercise more, spend time outdoors, and limit screen time. “While good ideas for other reasons, they have nothing to do with prediabetes, which is caused by the build-up of IMCL and HCL in children’s bodies as a result of food choices,” Dr. Barnard explains in his letter.

“Research shows that people who begin a low-fat, plant-based vegan diet may have a decreased risk of diabetes, as well as heart disease,” he adds.

