North America Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Markets, 2021-2028: Integration of Telemedicine with Medical Aesthetic Treatment & Technological Upgrades and Proliferation of Medical Tourism - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "North America Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Procedure (Injectables, Skin Rejuvenation, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Medical Spas, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The injectables segment by diagnosis is estimated to lead the market growth during the forecast period.

North America non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to reach US$ 8,085.74 million by 2028 from US$ 3,126.34 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the North America non-invasive aesthetic treatment market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The North America non-invasive aesthetic treatment market based on the procedure was segmented into injectables, skin rejuvenation, and others. In 2020, the injectables segment held the largest share of the market, and same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

Non-invasive aesthetic treatments have gained popularity in the past few years due to advantages such as minimal downtime, no scars, low cost, and less complications. The popularity and acceptance of these procedures is mainly attributed to their non-invasiveness. Besides, it has been proved that the accuracy rate of minimally invasive surgeries is greater than that of open surgeries.

Therefore, the advantages of minimally invasive procedures over conventional surgery - such as faster recovery, reduced pain, and shortened hospital stays, and greater efficiency rate - contribute to the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market growth. As per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), in 2018, ~3.8 million minimally invasive cosmetic operations were performed in the US in people with age 55 and above. T

he advancements in nonsurgical technologies and unveiling of new surgery options have made aesthetics accessible to people. For example, the advantages of laser procedures have attracted younger people to improve their skin conditions, modify body parts, and correct their physical posture. Therefore, rising acceptance of non-invasive aesthetic/cosmetic procedures is driving the growth of the North America non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. Several government initiatives are helping in creating awareness regarding non-invasive aesthetic procedures among people, which is also boosting the market growth.

North America is highly affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic. In the US, due to an increasing number of infected patients, healthcare professionals and leading organizations distract the flow of healthcare resources from research & development to primary care, which is slowing down the process of innovation.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is perplexing healthcare institutions in the region with unprecedented operational and clinical challenges with diagnostics and bed availability. Moreover, high priorities for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 are leading to decline in non-invasive aesthetic treatment, which is restraining the growth of the North America non-invasive aesthetic treatment market up to certain extent.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Number of Non-Invasive Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures Performed Every Year

Surge in Awareness About Cosmetic Procedures Among Consumers

Availability of Technologically Advanced Products

Market Restraints

Clinical Risks and Complications Associated with Medical Aesthetic Procedures

Market Opportunities

Technological Upgrades and Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Future Trends

Integration of Telemedicine with Medical Aesthetic Treatment

Company Profiles

Galderma

Alma Lasers

Merz Pharma

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cutera Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Cynosure

AbbVie Inc.

Candela Medical

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

