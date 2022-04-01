Air Liquide and EQIOM Project in Northern France Selected by the European Innovation Fund

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) and EQIOM are joining forces in a project named “K6” with the aim to transform EQIOM’s Lumbres plant into one of the first carbon-neutral cement plants in Europe. Through the implementation of innovative technologies, the project aims to capture around 8 million tons of CO 2 over the first ten years of operation. The K6 project has been awarded funding by the European Commission through its 2021 Innovation Fund call as one of seven industrial-scale projects out of more than 300 grant applications.

As part of the K6 project, EQIOM will carry out a program of technological innovation and in-depth transformation of its existing cement production plant in Lumbres, France. The solution aims to implement a First-of-a-Kind oxyfuel-ready kiln, powered with a high level of alternative fuel. Air Liquide will support this initiative by supplying oxygen to EQIOM’s production process and by leveraging its proprietary technology CryocapTM Oxy to capture and liquefy the CO 2 emissions.

Once purified and liquefied, the CO 2 captured at the Lumbres Plant would be transported via shipping to permanent storage sites currently under development below the North Sea or would be utilized in building materials. The implementation of this project in close proximity to the port of Dunkirk would also contribute to the development of a new carbon capture and storage (CCS) ecosystem in Europe. The K6 project is a key step for the development of the Dunkirk D’Artagnan PCI (Project of a Common Interest), which aims to create a multi-modal CO 2 export hub1 from Dunkirk industrial basin and its broader area.

The European Innovation Fund is one of the world’s largest programs for promoting innovative low-carbon technologies. Receiving this funding of 150 million euros is an essential milestone towards the implementation of the project. The K6 project is subject to additional funding, regulatory approvals and internal feasibility assessments prior to commencement.

Pascal Vinet, Senior Vice President, a member of Air Liquide Executive Committee, supervising Europe Industries, said: “We are pleased that the K6 project has been selected for funding by the European Commission. Air Liquide’s proprietary CryocapTM technology is particularly adapted to decarbonate activities such as the cement industry as it allows the capture of a high level of CO 2 emissions on industrial plants. Not only could this project transform the Lumbres plant into one of the first carbon-neutral cement plants in Europe, but it could also contribute to the creation of a new carbon capture and storage ecosystem in the Dunkirk industrial area. In line with its sustainability objectives, which include reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, Air Liquide’s ambition is to contribute actively to the emergence of a low-carbon industry.”

Roberto Huet, EQIOM CEO, said: “Thanks to EU and French Government support, EQIOM is moving one step closer to achieving carbon neutrality. The K6 programme in Lumbres demonstrates our commitment to addressing the challenges of climate change and our contribution to the development of a more sustainable and resilient built environment. It will also contribute to the local economy and help to demonstrate France’s leadership in industrial innovation and emissions reduction.”

About Air Liquide

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 75 countries with approximately 66,400 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 23 billion euros in 2021. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

About EQIOM

Subsidiary of CRH, the leading building materials business in the world, our products and solutions cover all the needs of building and public works players in order to shape sustainable construction solutions. EQIOM is nearly 1,500 professionals in France and Luxembourg, committed to working alongside you for the success of your projects. EQIOM brings together the Cements - Aggregates - Concrete - Waste treatment and recovery activities.

For more information visit www.eqiom.com

Committed, together, towards success