NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Introduces Hydrating Cleansing Oil to its DERMAdoctor Calm Cool + Corrected Product Line

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated eyecare and skincare products, announces the launch of Hydrating Cleansing Oil as the newest product under the DERMAdoctor Calm Cool + Corrected brand. Hydrating Cleansing Oil is a soap-free, pH-balanced cleanser that moisturizes and removes makeup while keeping skin hydrated. It was created by Audrey Kunin, MD, NovaBay’s Chief Product Officer and a board-certified dermatologist, to deeply cleanse dry, sensitive or eczema-prone skin.

Calm Cool + Corrected Hydrating Cleansing Oil is available in a 200 ml size for $30.00 at Amazon.com and dermadoctor.com, which also offers monthly auto-delivery at a 15% discount along with free shipping. The cleansing oil is applied to dry skin, followed by a splash of warm water and rubbing with fingertips in a gentle circular motion to transform the oil into a milky consistency prior to rinsing.

“The simple act of washing your face can lead to dehydration, and this new rich, moisture-replenishing, deep-cleansing oil hydrates sensitive facial skin without clogging pores. Our new luxe cleansing oil lifts away impurities and removes makeup while gently exfoliating skin, leaving complexions feeling soft, refreshed and luminous,” said Dr. Kunin. “We are delighted to expand the range of innovative products under the DERMAdoctor umbrella, and look forward to additional launches throughout the coming year.”

Hydrating Cleansing Oil is a proprietary formulation of jojoba seed oil to calm and soothe skin, orange peel oil to add antiseptic and anti-aging benefits, hibiscus extract, which is rich in antioxidants with natural alpha-hydroxy acids to fight free radical damage, and mother of pearl extract to help brighten skin. It is infused with electrolytes, minerals and antioxidants to optimize skin health.

Hydrating Cleansing Oil joins the recently launched Moisture Recover HA Serum as the newest additions to DERMAdoctor’s Calm Cool + Corrected collection, which is designed to help soothe and comfort skin that’s prone to irritation including eczema and rosacea. Like all Calm Cool + Corrected products, Hydrating Cleansing Oil is clean, allergy-tested and hypoallergenic, free of synthetic dyes and cruelty-free with no animal testing.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven consumer products for the eyecare and skincare markets. Avenova® is the most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray and DERMAdoctor is a premium skincare brand offering more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, current product offerings, marketing efforts, and any future revenue that may result from selling such products, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the integration of DERMAdoctor’s business into the Company’s business, the possibility that the available market for the Company’s products will not be as large as expected, the Company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company’s cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

