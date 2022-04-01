Current Chooses Pacific Northwest to be its Newest Lighting Agent in the State of Washington

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Northwest Lighting & Traffic Solutions (PNW) and GE Current, a Daintree company have formed a partnership for the agency to have complete access to Current’s roadway portfolio of industry leading LED lighting and controls.

As a manufactures’ representative in Washington, PNW provides quality outdoor lighting and pole solutions for public and private outdoor community spaces and roadways. Markets they cover include decorative, area and smart city lighting among other verticals. They’re experts at providing focused support in outdoor lighting, controls, poles and traffic applications, and their extensive experience within the industry allows them to help bring customer visions to life by providing exceptional professional support along the way.

“We are thrilled to be bringing on Pacific Northwest as our newest roadway agent,” said Matt Webster, Northwest Region Utility & Roadway Sales Manager at Current. “With 60 years of combined experience in roadway, Julie Jurgens and her team at PNW have strong connections within the architectural & engineering communities in addition to their direct relationships with key end users, contractors and distributors. Julie herself brings a wealth of roadway knowledge to our team.”

PNW’s ability to work with a variety of lighting styles, ranging from sleek to modern to historic, make them the perfect agent partner for positioning Current’s roadway outdoor lighting and controls in western Washington. This is most evident in their mission to provide the highest quality street and area architectural lighting for DOT, municipal, utility and specialty outdoor customers.

“We are proud to be representing Current’s extensive line of outdoor and controls products,” said Julie Jurgens, President of Pacific Northwest. “Current is a perfect fit for our specialty outdoor focused agency. Their broad offering of quality well-engineered products completes our industry leading lineup and positions us to provide best in class service to our roadway and specialty outdoor customers.”

About GE Current, a Daintree company:

Current enhances commercial and industrial facilities, cities, greenhouses and all spaces in between with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.

About Pacific Northwest Lighting & Traffic Solutions:

PNW is focused on providing quality outdoor lighting and pole solutions for outdoor community spaces, whether it be public or private. They provide street lighting and pole solutions spanning all modes of transportation including roadway, rail, port/ marina, trail, bikeways, pathways and bridges. Visit their website to learn more: https://www.pnwlts.com/.