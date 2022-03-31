Diono Monterey 5iST FixSafe Booster Wins International Red Dot Design Award

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global car seat brand Diono today announced its Monterey 5iST FixSafe expandable booster seat has been recognized with a prestigious 2022 Red Dot Design Award for innovation in product design for babies and children.

Recognized as the gold standard in worldwide design excellence, Red Dot’s 50-person jury of international design experts selected the Monterey 5 for its progressive ability to integrate safety and substance with versatility and colorful style. The jury only awards a Red Dot to products that win them over with outstanding design.

“Earning a Red Dot Award for the Monterey 5 is a real triumph for this booster seat. It’s a testament of the entire Diono team’s commitment to push boundaries in design and engineering so that families can celebrate the joy of the journey,” said Tim Maule, Diono CEO. “The Monterey 5 is travel reinvented, a next-generation expandable booster with bold color and portability that allows families to take style and safety wherever they go. We’re thrilled and grateful that Red Dot has recognized the design innovations that distinguish the Monterey 5.”

The perfect seat for busy families, the Monterey 5 is built to be the only booster a child ever needs. Diono designers set out to keep every element that families love about the Monterey series and increase the design innovation, safety features, flexibility, comfort and portability. The full-size Monterey 5 folds easily to fit into the trunk or cargo area of a vehicle, while FixSafe Rigid LATCH connectors make it easy to click in and go between caregivers’ cars or rideshares.

Importantly, the Monterey 5 integrates Diono’s Safe+ engineering, including eight layers of side-impact protection, rigorous crash testing for passengers from 40 to 120 pounds, and belt locks that ensure adult seatbelts are always routed correctly. Safe for kids yet light enough to carry, the booster’s integrated handle and straps offer three ways to transport: backpack style, over the shoulder or handle.

The Monterey 5’s advanced product design also includes:

Expandable height and width with easy one-hand automatic adjustment, providing 85% more room as kids grow.

Ability to transition from compact fold to full-size booster in seconds. The lightweight, easy-carry Monterey 5 is 25% smaller than the average booster seat without compromising safety or comfort.

FixSafe adjustable rigid LATCH connectors for a safe and secure installation every time.

Eight layers of Safe+ side impact protection and rigorous crash testing to ensure the Monterey 5 is as safe as it is comfortable.

A dozen headrest positions and expandable sides to grow with a child from 40 to 120 pounds/18 to 54 kilograms, supporting eight years of use.

Colorful, machine-washable fabric cover and convenient cup holder that ensure the booster seat stays clean and comfortable.

“In this year of the competition, I have been particularly struck by the exceptional creativity shown by the award-winning products,” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot. “It is really impressive and praiseworthy that there are still designs out there that can surprise us with their form and functionality. This makes it clear that design cannot be restricted or brought to a standstill by unfavorable circumstances. On the contrary: more and more new ideas and creations emerge, and futuristic techniques are developed. The fact that the quality of these products equals their level of innovation makes them well-deserved winners in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022.”

With around 20,000 submissions from around the globe, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. Announced annually by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen, it is divided into three disciplines: product design, brands and communication design, and design concept.

About Diono

Based in Seattle, Wash., since 1999, Diono offers an unparalleled foundation of industry expertise, high safety standards, and a commitment to enabling families to experience the joy of the journey without compromise. With decades of experience and industry-first designs like the first expandable booster and first to crash-test accessories, Diono transforms the market landscape as a leader; daring to stand out with color, unique design, and a playful persona. Where Diono leads, others follow. More at diono.com.

About the Red Dot Awards

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the biggest design competitions in the world. In three disciplines, participants submit products, communication projects and brands as well as prototypes and concepts. The distinction “Red Dot” is an internationally recognized seal of excellent design.