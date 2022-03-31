BetterHelp Provides Mental Health Support for Women From a Variety of Communities This Women’s History Month

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Women’s History Month comes to a close, BetterHelp focuses its newest social impact initiatives on a variety of women-dominated communities, aiming to increase access to mental healthcare for all.

BetterHelp is partnering with Our Place Healing Hearts Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing an empowering environment and important resources to women and children affected by domestic violence, and the Young Survival Coalition to provide therapy to young women who are survivors of breast cancer.

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to support women from any and all communities through these partnerships and look forward to extending our resources to Our Place Healing Hearts and Young Survival Coalition,” said Alon Matas, BetterHelp President and Founder.

One in three women will experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime, and Our Place Healing Hearts works to provide a safe and comforting space for those affected to reenter society with ample resources to succeed.

With this partnership, BetterHelp will provide no-cost therapy as a resource to these women who have faced trauma related to domestic violence in the hope to help improve their everyday life.

“Our Place Healing Hearts Foundation represents mindful advocacy resources toward Empowering Women of all sociopolitical, cultural, and racial backgrounds. Our primary focus is our commitment to each woman’s individual journey,” said Our Place Healing Hearts CEO and Founder, Destiny Grigsby, “Partnering with BetterHelp will enable our clients to attain the mental health services they need in order to get back on their feet.”

BetterHelp is also working with the Young Survival Coalition, which aims to strengthen the community, address the unique needs, and improve the quality of life of young adults affected by breast cancer. About one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and this is not an easy journey to navigate. Together BetterHelp and Young Survival Coalition will address some of those unique needs by providing three months of free therapy to women who need it.

“Young Survival Coalition (YSC) is grateful to BetterHelp for providing free mental health counseling at the YSC Summit, the largest conference for young adults with breast cancer and their co-survivors,” says Mary Ajango, Director of Community Advocacy & Partnerships. “Young adults with breast cancer are more likely than their older counterparts to experience mental health impacts such as feelings of isolation, depression, and anxiety. Mental health support is a critical part of YSC programming, and we were thrilled to have BetterHelp as an integral resource.”

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy service, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, and private access to high-quality therapy. Since 2013, over 30,000 licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists from BetterHelp’s network have helped more than 2,000,000 people face life’s challenges and improve their mental health.

About Our Place Healing Hearts Foundation

Our Place Healing Hearts Foundation provides mindful advocacy resources toward empowering women in all walks of life. Their primary focus is a commitment to women and the limitations women face within society, employment and home. Therefore, they target and address the imperative curbs of society that fill these gaps by disassembling the problematic statues of life.

About Young Survival Coalition

Young Survival Coalition (YSC) strengthens the community, addresses the unique needs, amplifies the voice, and improves the quality of life of young adults affected by breast cancer, locally, nationally, and internationally.