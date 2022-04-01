Newell Brands Completes Divestiture of the Connected Home & Security Business

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that it has completed the sale of the Connected Home & Security business (CH&S) to Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) for a purchase price of $593 million, subject to customary working capital and transaction adjustments. The CH&S business, based in Aurora, Illinois, produces and distributes smoke and carbon monoxide combo alarms, fire suppressants, fireproof safes and other home safety products under the BRK and First Alert brands.

