Logistics Property Co. Announces Partnership with EPA’s ENERGY STAR® Program to Advance the Efficiency of Modern Logistics Buildings Across its Expanding U.S. Portfolio

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is pleased to announce it has joined EPA's ENERGY STAR program as an ENERGY STAR partner. LPC, through its voluntary partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Program, further demonstrates the commitment to environmental stewardship.

“Logistics Property Company is pleased to become an ENERGY STAR partner,” said Elena Daniel, Senior Vice President and Head of Environmental, Social and Governance. "The company owns and manages sustainable modern logistics facilities that demonstrate superior management and environmental leadership.”

In partnership, LPC will:

Benchmark all operating assets with ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager (ESPM) as a primary tool to measure, track and report energy, natural gas, water and waste

Measure and report GHG (Greenhouse Gas Emissions) for Scope 1 and Scope 2

Integrate ESPM as a key Environmental Management System (EMS), which will enable LPC to reduce its environmental impacts and increase its operating efficiencies

Aim to achieve ENERGY STAR certification annually for all operating assets

Promote ENERGY STAR partnership as a national symbol for protecting the environment

“Ensuring we deliver sustainable modern logistics facilities that promote energy, water and waste efficiency and are consistent with our commitment to a low-carbon future is vital to protect our environment,” said Ryan Phelan, Head of Asset Management at Logistics Property Company. “From the initial phase of design and construction through the end of the building’s lifecycle, we are incorporating sustainable solutions into our portfolio that we can be proud of in future generations.”

For more information about the ENERGY STAR program, visit www.energystar.gov/buildings.

About Logistics Property Co.

Logistics Property Company, LLC (LPC) is an industrial real estate company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of modern logistics properties. The group is led by a diverse management team that averages more than 25 years of experience and has developed more than 54.7 million square feet of logistics buildings since 1995. LPC is headquartered in Chicago with more than 70 employees strategically located across eight offices. Its portfolio currently comprises 50 buildings across 22 million square feet in key logistics markets across North America with an estimated end value of more than $3 billion. For further information, please visit logisticspropco.com and follow @logisticspropco.