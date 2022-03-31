HITS Announces Investment by Traub Capital Partners to Further Enhance Its Platform as a Premier Horse Show Operator

SAUGERTIES, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HITS Shows announced today it has received a majority investment from Traub Capital Partners (TCP). Traub Capital Partners will leverage HITS's exceptional history, track record and reputation as part of its vision to bolster and further invest in the five show locations currently operated by the company.

HITS will continue to operate as HITS Shows, and its talented leadership team and workforce will remain in place based out of Saugerties, NY. The team will leverage TCP’s strategic and operational expertise in the hospitality and lifestyle fields and will continue to be led by CEO Tom Struzzieri, who will also maintain a significant stake in the business.

"We are proud to partner with HITS, a clear leader in the equestrian event world,” said Brian Crosby, Managing Partner of Traub Capital Partners. “HITS’ legacy and expertise align with TCP’s philosophy and approach, and we believe we are uniquely positioned to actively support them in their strategic growth plans.”

"TCP is the ideal partner for HITS as they have a history of backing companies in the sport enthusiast industry as well as expertise in the aspirational and lifestyle categories,” said HITS CEO Tom Struzzieri. “Our new partners will provide us with strategic capital investments and will ensure that our exhibitors and their horses are supported to the highest degree."

The investment by TCP will allow HITS to make improvements to all five venues with the goal of not only investing in the facilities and infrastructure, but also in elevating the level of service and hospitality.

About HITS: For more than 40 years, HITS has established itself as an industry leader and the largest producer of hunter/jumper horse shows in the United States. HITS revolutionized the industry when it produced three of the then richest Grand Prix in the world. By the numbers HITS operates 5 venues; 46 Weeks of sanctioned Hunter/Jumper competitions; 6 Weeks of Dressage events; and 65,000 horses expected to compete in 2022. Based in the Village of Saugerties, New York, HITS is a national company producing horse shows in Ocala, Florida; Culpeper, Virginia; Wayne, Illinois, East Dorset, VT and Saugerties, New York. http://www.hitsshows.com/

About Traub Capital Partners: Traub Capital Partners is a New York-based strategic private equity firm specializing in building value in consumer companies using its unique combination of investment, strategic and operational expertise as well as a culture led, engaged approach. The fund targets investments in companies with revenue between $50 and $250 million. To learn more about Traub Capital Partners, visit www.traubcapitalpartners.com