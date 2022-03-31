KIDPIK Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

29% Increase in Net Revenue for Full Year 2021

NEW YORK--()--Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 1, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Revenue, net: was $5.3 million, a year over year decrease of 10%
  • Gross margin: was 58.7%, a year over year increase of 120 basis points from 57.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Shipped items: were 477,000 items, compared to 589,000 shipped items in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Average shipment keep rate: increased to 70.8%, compared to 64.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Net Loss: was $1.9 million or $0.28 loss per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA: was a loss of $1.4 million (see also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”, below)

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue, net: was $21.8 million, a year over year increase of 28.9%
  • Gross margin: was 59.5%, a year over year increase of 110 basis points from 58.4% in 2020
  • Shipped items: were 2.2 million items, compared to 1.7 million shipped items in 2020
  • Average shipment keep rate: increased to 69.0% compared to 66.1% last year
  • Net Loss: was $5.9 million, or $1.05 loss per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA: was a loss of $5.3 million (see also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”, below)

“We reported our 2021 full year results, our first full year as a public company, and achieved year-over-year improvement in many of our key metrics, including 29% revenue growth, a 31% increase in gross profit and a 25% increase in items shipped. Our 71% ‘keep rate’ on our surprise fashion subscription box shipments in the fourth quarter was a record for us, and attests to the strength of our proprietary technology and high customer satisfaction,” commented Ezra Dabah, CEO of KIDPIK.

“Changes in data access and availability across social media advertising platforms impacted new customer acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021, and have prompted us to pursue new marketing channels to re-accelerate membership growth. We are implementing a paid influencer campaign, exploring Connected TV and other advertising channels to communicate our convenient and free, personalized styling service. We are focusing on maximizing existing channels and we’re looking to expand upon our current brand partnerships and introduce new collaborations—similar to our recent partnership with Disney,” continued Dabah.

“While we anticipate these challenges may remain in place in the near term, we are excited about the growth opportunities in front of us. We believe that our Fall 2022 planned expansion of product offerings, which will include Husky/slim sizes, as well as a 12 and 18 month assortment, will also contribute to our future growth,” concluded Dabah.

Revenue by Subscription (For year ended 2021)

Active Subscriptions (recurring boxes): increased 36.9% to $15.6 million

New Subscriptions (first boxes): decreased 19.8% to $2.9 million

Total Subscriptions: increased 23.3% to $18.4 million or 84.4% of total revenue

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • Cash at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $8.4 million compared to $0.1 million last year.
  • In November 2021, the Company completed an IPO, issuing 2,117,647 shares of common stock at $8.50 per share for net proceeds of $16.1 million.
  • Net cash used in operating activities increased to $11 million in 2021, compared to $3.6 million of cash used in operating activities in 2020.
  • In November 2021, we paid off in full the $3.2 million open in our line of credit.

Earnings Call Information:

Today at 4:30pm ET, the Company will host a live teleconference call that is accessible over the internet at the Company’s website, https://investor.kidpik.com and additionally by dialing in at 1-877-407-9039 or at 201-689-8470 for international callers. The conference ID is 13728304.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call on the investor relations section of the KIDPIK website at https://investor.kidpik.com or by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671, internationally, with the Replay Pin Number: 13728304. The replay will be available until April 7, 2022.

About Kidpik Corp.

Founded in 2016, KIDPIK (NASDAQ:PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix & match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member’s style preferences. KIDPIK delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. KIDPIK combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, and that this supplemental measure facilitates comparisons between companies. This non-GAAP financial measure may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Our non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-routine items that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and
  • Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled “Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)”, included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which provide a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of such laws, and are subject to the safe harbor created by such applicable laws. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of KIDPIK to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates of KIDPIK’s corporate strategies, future operations and plans, including the costs thereof. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including our history of losses, our ability to achieve profitability, our potential need for additional funding and the availability and terms of such funding; our ability to execute our growth strategy and scale our operations and risks associated with such growth, our ability to maintain current members and customers and grow our members and customers; risks associated with the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and governmental responses thereto on our operations, those of our vendors, our customers and members and the economy in general; risks associated with our supply chain and third-party service providers, interruptions in the supply of raw materials and merchandise, increased costs of raw materials, products and shipping costs due to inflation, disruptions at our warehouse facility and/or of our data or information services, issues affecting our shipping providers, and disruptions to the internet, any of which may have a material adverse effect on our operations; risks that effect our ability to successfully market our products to key demographics; the effect of data security breaches, malicious code and/or hackers; increased competition and our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand name; changes in consumer tastes and preferences and changing fashion trends; material changes and/or terminations of our relationships with key vendors; significant product returns from customers, excess inventory and our ability to manage our inventory; the effect of trade restrictions and tariffs, increased costs associated therewith and/or decreased availability of products; our ability to innovate, expand our offerings and compete against competitors which may have greater resources; certain anti-dilutive, drag-along and tag-along rights which may be deemed to be held by a former minority stockholder; our significant reliance on related party transactions and loans; the fact that our Chief Executive Officer has majority voting control over the Company; if the use of “cookie” tracking technologies is further restricted, regulated, or blocked, or if changes in technology cause cookies to become less reliable or acceptable as a means of tracking consumer behavior, the amount or accuracy of internet user information would decrease, which could harm our business and operating results; our ability to comply with the covenants of our loan and lending agreements and future loan covenants, and the fact that our lending facilities are secured by substantially all of our assets; our ability to prevent credit card and payment fraud; the risk of unauthorized access to confidential information; our ability to protect our intellectual property and trade secrets, claims from third-parties that we have violated their intellectual property or trade secrets and potential lawsuits in connection therewith; our ability to comply with changing regulations and laws, penalties associated with any non-compliance (inadvertent or otherwise), the effect of new laws or regulations, our ability to comply with such new laws or regulations, changes in tax rates; our reliance and retention of our current management; the outcome of future lawsuits, litigation, regulatory matters or claims; the fact that we have a limited operating history; the effect of future acquisitions on our operations and expenses; our significant indebtedness; and others that are included from time to time in filings made by KIDPIK with the Securities and Exchange Commission, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on KIDPIK’s future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. KIDPIK cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws and take no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Kidpik Corp.

Statements of Operations

Years Ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021

 

 

 

For the 13 weeks ended

 

 

For the 52 weeks ended

 

 

 

January 1,
2022

 

 

January 2,
2021

 

 

January 1,
2022

 

 

January 2,
2021

 

Revenues, net

 

$

5,271,939

 

 

$

5,860,377

 

 

$

21,834,518

 

 

$

16,936,387

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

2,177,872

 

 

 

2,492,884

 

 

 

8,836,884

 

 

 

7,046,716

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

3,094,067

 

 

 

3,367,493

 

 

 

12,997,634

 

 

 

9,889,671

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shipping and handling

 

 

1,543,942

 

 

 

1,524,701

 

 

 

6,087,283

 

 

 

4,217,763

 

Payroll, related costs

 

 

1,304,611

 

 

 

902,289

 

 

 

4,258,604

 

 

 

2,947,704

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,969,936

 

 

 

2,015,639

 

 

 

8,288,119

 

 

 

6,317,172

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,559

 

 

 

14,780

 

 

 

26,914

 

 

 

72,843

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

4,824,048

 

 

 

4,457,409

 

 

 

18,660,920

 

 

 

13,555,482

 

Operating loss

 

 

(1,729,981

)

 

 

(1,089,916

)

 

 

(5,663,286

)

 

 

(3,665,811

)

Other (income) expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

127,508

 

 

 

203,274

 

 

 

711,974

 

 

 

511,427

 

Other (income)/expense

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

(429,045

)

 

 

10,000

 

Total other (income) expenses

 

 

127,508

 

 

 

203,274

 

 

 

282,929

 

 

 

521,427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

 

(1,857,489

)

 

 

(1,293,190

)

 

 

(5,946,215

)

 

 

(4,187,238

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,332

 

 

 

1,122

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(1,857,489

)

 

$

(1,293,190

)

 

$

(5,947,547

)

 

$

(4,188,360

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

$

(1.05

)

 

$

(1.12

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

$

(1.05

)

 

$

(1.12

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

6,700,187

 

 

 

3,776,900

 

 

 

5,648,344

 

 

 

3,746,351

 

Diluted

6,700,187

 

 

3,776,900

 

 

 

5,648,344

 

 

 

3,746,351

Kidpik Corp.

Condensed Interim Balance Sheets

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

8,415,797

 

 

$

133,484

 

Restricted cash

 

 

4,703

 

 

 

551,812

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

342,274

 

 

 

320,446

 

Inventory

 

 

11,618,597

 

 

 

7,480,072

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

1,726,516

 

 

 

822,580

 

Total current assets

 

 

22,107,887

 

 

 

9,308,394

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leasehold improvements and equipment, net

 

 

46,968

 

 

 

27,874

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

614

 

Total assets

 

$

22,154,855

 

 

$

9,336,882

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,560,361

 

 

$

2,960,687

 

Accounts payable, related party

 

 

913,708

 

 

 

599,811

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

800,972

 

 

 

690,049

 

Advance payable

 

 

932,155

 

 

 

829,030

 

Loan payable, current portion

 

 

-

 

 

 

91,429

 

Short-term debt, related party

 

 

2,200,000

 

 

 

-

 

Line of credit

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,032,118

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

7,407,196

 

 

 

7,203,124

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan payable, less current portion

 

 

-

 

 

 

350,923

 

Total liabilities

 

 

7,407,196

 

 

 

7,554,047

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock (par value $0.001, 25,000,000 shares authorized, of which no shares are issued and outstanding as of January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021, respectively)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock (par value $0.001, 75,000,000 shares authorized, of which 7,617,834 and 5,075,444 shares are issued and outstanding as of January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021, respectively)

 

 

7,618

 

 

 

5,075

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

48,659,225

 

 

 

29,749,397

 

Accumulated stockholders’ deficit

 

 

(33,919,184

)

 

 

(27,971,637

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

14,747,659

 

 

 

1,782,835

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

22,154,855

 

 

$

9,336,882

Kidpik Corp.

Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(5,947,547

)

 

$

(4,188,360

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

26,914

 

 

 

72,843

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

58,397

 

 

 

44,086

 

Forgiveness of loan payable

 

 

(442,352

)

 

 

-

 

Equity-based compensation

 

 

328,515

 

 

 

-

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

783,979

 

 

 

749,912

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(805,807

)

 

 

(838,797

)

Inventory

 

 

(4,138,525

)

 

 

(728,654

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(903,936

)

 

 

(366,646

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(601,264

)

 

 

892,993

 

Accounts payable, related parties

 

 

313,897

 

 

 

599,811

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

311,862

 

 

 

212,484

 

Net cash flows used in operating activities

 

 

(11,015,868

)

 

 

(3,550,328

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of leasehold improvements and equipment

 

 

(45,394

)

 

 

(11,470

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(45,394

)

 

 

(11,470

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt from related party

 

 

2,000,000

 

 

 

1,770,000

 

Net proceeds (repayment) from line of credit

 

 

(2,090,515

)

 

 

215,922

 

Net proceeds from short-term debt, related party

 

 

2,200,000

 

 

 

-

 

Net proceeds from advance payable

 

 

103,125

 

 

 

187,500

 

Proceeds from loan payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

442,352

 

Receipts of initial public offering, net of offering costs

 

 

16,083,856

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

500,000

 

 

 

1,000,000

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

18,796,466

 

 

 

3,615,774

 

Net increase in cash

 

 

7,735,204

 

 

 

53,976

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year

 

 

685,296

 

 

 

631,320

 

Cash and restricted cash, end of year

 

$

8,420,500

 

 

$

685,296

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

573,618

 

 

$

374,557

 

Taxes paid

 

$

1,332

 

 

$

1,122

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conversion of shareholder debt

 

$

2,000,000

 

 

$

5,070,000

 

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The Company’s revenue, net is disaggregated based on the following categories:

 

 

For the 13 weeks ended

 

 

For the 52 weeks ended

 

 

 

January 1, 2022

 

 

January 2, 2021

 

 

January 1, 2022

 

 

January 2, 2021

 

Subscription boxes

 

$

4,263,840

 

 

 

5,228,875

 

 

$

18,427,057

 

 

$

14,941,257

Amazon sales

 

 

729,070

 

 

 

482,228

 

 

 

2,622,884

 

 

 

1,546,906

Online website sales

 

 

279,029

 

 

 

149,274

 

 

 

784,577

 

 

 

448,224

Total revenue

 

$

5,271,939

 

 

$

5,860,377

 

 

$

21,834,518

 

 

$

16,936,387

Gross Margin

Gross profit is equal to our net sales (revenues, net) less cost of goods sold. Gross profit as a percentage of our net sales is referred to as gross margin. Cost of sales consists of the purchase price of merchandise sold to customers and includes import duties and other taxes, freight in, defective merchandise returned from customers, receiving costs, inventory write-offs, and other miscellaneous shrinkage.

 

 

For the 13 weeks ended

 

 

For the 52 weeks ended

 

 

 

January 1, 2022

 

 

January 2, 2021

 

 

January 1, 2022

 

 

January 2, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

 

58.7%

 

 

 

57.5%

 

 

 

59.5%

 

 

 

58.4

%

 

Shipped Items

We define shipped items as the total number of items shipped in a given period to our customers through our active subscription, Amazon and online website sales.

 

 

For the 13 weeks ended

 

 

For the 52 weeks ended

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

(In thousands)

 

 

 

January 1, 2022

 

 

January 2, 2021

 

 

January 1, 2022

 

 

January 2, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shipped Items

 

 

477

 

 

 

589

 

 

 

2,157

 

 

 

1,727

 

 

Average Shipment Keep Rate

Average shipment keep rate is calculated as the total number of items kept by our customers divided by total number of shipped items in a given period.

 

 

For the 13 weeks ended

 

 

For the 52 weeks ended

 

 

 

January 1, 2022

 

 

January 2, 2021

 

 

January 1, 2022

 

 

January 2, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Shipment Keep Rate

 

 

70.8%

 

 

 

64.8%

 

 

 

69.0%

 

 

 

66.1%

 

 

Revenue by Channel

 

 

13 weeks ended
January 1, 2022

 

 

13 weeks ended
January 2, 2021

 

 

Change ($)

 

 

Change (%)

 

Revenue by channel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription boxes

 

$

4,263,840

 

 

$

5,228,875

 

 

 

(965,035

)

 

 

(18.5

)%

Amazon sales

 

 

729,070

 

 

 

482,228

 

 

 

246,842

 

 

 

51.2

%

Online website sales

 

 

279,029

 

 

 

149,274

 

 

 

129,755

 

 

86.9

%

Total revenue

 

$

5,271,939

 

 

$

5,860,377

 

 

$

(588,437

)

 

 

(10.0

)%

 

52 weeks ended
January 1, 2022

 

 

52 weeks ended
January 2, 2021

 

 

Change ($)

 

 

Change (%)

 

Revenue by channel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription boxes

 

$

18,427,057

 

 

$

14,941,257

 

 

$

3,485,800

 

 

 

23.3

%

Amazon sales

 

 

2,622,884

 

 

 

1,546,906

 

 

 

1,075,978

 

 

 

69.6

%

Online website sales

 

 

784,577

 

 

 

448,224

 

 

 

336,353

 

 

 

75.0

%

Total revenue

 

$

21,834,518

 

 

$

16,936,387

 

 

$

4,898,131

 

 

 

28.9

%

Subscription Boxes Revenue

 

 

52 weeks ended
January 1, 2022

 

 

52 weeks ended
January 2, 2021

 

 

Change ($)

 

 

Change (%)

 

Subscription boxes revenue from

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Active subscriptions – recurring boxes

 

$

15,565,533

 

 

$

11,372,228

 

 

$

4,193,305

 

 

 

36.9

%

New subscriptions - first box

 

 

2,861,524

 

 

 

3,569,029

 

 

 

(707,505

)

 

 

(19.8

)%

Total Subscription boxes revenue

 

$

18,427,057

 

 

$

14,941,257

 

 

$

3,485,800

 

 

 

23.3

%

Revenue by Product Line

 

 

13 weeks ended
January 1, 2022

 

 

13 weeks ended
January 2, 2021

 

 

Change ($)

 

 

Change (%)

 

Revenue by product line

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Girls’ apparel

 

$

4,016,285

 

 

$

4,750,659

 

 

$

(734,374

)

 

 

(15.5

)%

Boys’ apparel

 

 

1,011,104

 

 

 

1,109,718

 

 

 

(98,614

)

 

 

(8.9

)%

Toddlers’ apparel

 

 

244,550

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

244,550

 

 

 

100.0

%

Total revenue

 

$

5,271,939

 

 

$

5,860,377

 

 

$

(588,438

)

 

 

(10.0

)%

 

 

52 weeks ended
January 1, 2022

 

 

52 weeks ended
January 2, 2021

 

 

Change ($)

 

 

Change (%)

 

Revenue by product line

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Girls’ apparel

 

$

16,663,366

 

 

$

15,125,033

 

 

$

1,538,333

 

 

 

10.2

%

Boys’ apparel

 

 

4,352,523

 

 

 

1,811,357

 

 

 

2,541,169

 

 

 

140.3

%

Toddlers’ apparel

 

 

818,629

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

818,629

 

 

 

100.0

%

Total revenue

 

$

21,834,518

 

 

$

16,936,387

 

 

$

4,898,131

 

 

 

28.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest income, other (income) expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and equity based compensation expense. The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

 

 

For the 13 weeks ended

 

 

For the 52 weeks ended

 

 

 

January 1,
2022

 

 

January 2,
2021

 

 

January 1,
2022

 

 

January 2,
2021

 

Net loss

 

$

(1,857,489

)

$

 

(1,293,190

)

 

$

(5,947,547

)

$

 

(4,188,360

)

Add (deduct)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

127,508

 

 

 

203,274

 

 

 

711,974

 

 

 

511,427

 

Other (income)/expense, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(429,045

)

 

 

10,000

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

-

 

 

 

598

 

 

 

1,332

 

 

 

1,122

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

5,559

 

 

 

14,780

 

 

 

26,914

 

 

 

72,843

 

Equity based compensation

 

 

328,515

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

328,515

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(1,395,907

)

 

$

(1,074,538

)

 

$

(5,307,857

)

$

 

(3,592,968

)

See also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”, above.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@kidpik.com

Media:
Sarah Tropeano
press@kidpik.com

