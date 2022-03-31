Graco Launches Reactor 3 Spray Foam Proportioner Systems

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, introduces the Reactor 3™ spray foam proportioner system, the newest member of the Reactor® proportioner family. The Reactor 3 system delivers next-generation intelligence and capability, allowing contractors to maximize material yield, productivity and profitability. This new product comes in three product tiers: Standard, Pro and Elite. The tier system is designed to meet the current contractor's needs while allowing for future upgrades as needs change over time.

"The Reactor 3 proportioner project took a fresh look at the entire system,” said Nick Pagano, Graco Global Product Marketing Manager for Foam and Polyurea Equipment. “All components were updated from drum to gun to improve performance and increase reliability. Each system component plays an important role in the final product being dispensed. So, we wanted a system that could self-monitor and automatically adjust to environmental changes. Its communication system ensures peak performance and makes it easier for contractors to complete their jobs on time and with quality results."

In addition to the main unit upgrades, new Core™ transfer pumps and Xcelerator™ heated hoses deliver improved performance and reliability. The pumps are the first and only electric transfer pumps fully designed to communicate with the proportioner. The Xcelerator heated hoses are independently temperature-controlled and internally heated, providing quicker heat-up times, increased flexibility and optimized yield. The Reactor 3 system includes a new advanced touchscreen control, active ISO lube pump system, larger and easier to maintain inlet filters and advanced software features, including the Smart Control® pressure management system, Auto Pressure Balancing and automatic cellular software updates. Finally, the Reactor 3 system features the exclusive Katalyst™ software designed to help deliver quality results every time. Katalyst software brings a high level of intelligence to the Reactor system and helps optimize spray, eliminate ratio issues and improve yield.

To learn more about the Graco Reactor 3 system visit www.graco.com/Reactor3

