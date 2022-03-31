D-CAN Hosting Dementia Summit

SAINT CLOUD, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Central Minnesota Dementia Community Action Network (D-CAN) is hosting its annual Dementia Summit; an educational event focused on enhancing dementia care. The summit will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CDT at Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud, Minn. with a streaming option for virtual attendees.

Dr. Patrick Zook, Founder & Board Chair of D-CAN, will moderate the event and be joined by keynote speaker Dr. Dale Bredesen, a world-renowned Alzheimer's researcher.

“Dr. Bredesen will be sharing valuable insights on the dementia care model he developed based on his groundbreaking research. This is the same model we have chosen to build our patient care around at our Dementia Resource Center located in St. Cloud,” stated Dr. Zook. “The information Dr. Bredesen will share will benefit clinicians, dementia care staff, those living with dementia, and their families and caregivers.”

The schedule will include introductions, presentations, Q&A sessions, and attendees will learn:

A new and enhanced dementia care system that goes upstream to the causes of dementia.

Risk factor reduction to slow the progress of the disease.

Examples of successful management of each of the six types of Alzheimer’s dementia and how each was handled and the outcomes.

This event is being provided to attendees at no cost thanks to the generosity of the following sponsors: CentraCare Health, City of St. Cloud-Whitney Senior Center, Dr. Dale Bredesen, Paramount Center for the Arts, and Minnesota Board on Aging. D-CAN is an IRS 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization (EIN #84-4111658). Donations help support the services D-CAN provides to patients, their families, and care partners, and to improve access to quality dementia care.

To register for the Dementia Summit, go to https://dcan-mn.org/summit/. To view public service announcements prepared by D-CAN about the summit, visit https://dcan-mn.org/summit-psas/

Professional clinicians and others interested in obtaining CMEs (or applying for the equivalent CEUs) must so indicate and pay $95.00 for up to 3 CMEs at the time of registration. This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of the Minnesota Medical Association and D-CAN. The Minnesota Medical Association (MMA) is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians. The Minnesota Medical Association designates this course for a maximum of 3 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

About Central Minnesota Dementia Community Action Network

Central Minnesota Dementia Community Action Network (D-CAN) provides a new approach to dementia care focused on personalized care. D-CAN collaborates with a patient, their family, and their dementia clinician to slow the progression of dementia symptoms leading to more life to live.

About Dr. Dale Bredesen

Dr. Dale Bredesen graduated from Caltech and received his MD from Duke. He served as Resident and Chief Resident in Neurology at UCSF, then postdoctoral fellow with Nobel laureate Prof. Stanley Prusiner. He was the Founding President of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. The Bredesen Laboratory studied basic mechanisms underlying the neurodegenerative process, and the translation into effective therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease, leading to the publication of over 220 research papers. He established the Alzheimer’s Drug Development Network with Dr. Varghese John, leading to the identification of new classes of therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease. His work led to the discovery of subtypes of Alzheimer’s disease, followed by the first description of reversal of symptoms in patients with MCI and Alzheimer’s disease, with a precision medicine protocol, and a recent successful proof-of-concept trial. Dr. Bredesen is the author of two New York Times best-sellers. He is currently a professor at UCLA.